WEST POINT — West Point is known for its powerful run game. But once again Friday night, the Green Wave utilized a secret weapon through the air to open things up. Up 14-0 in the second quarter, West Point took a shot downfield on a 50-yard pass from Quinterion Tillman-Evans, who hit Jalon Cooperwood near the 5-yard line. Cooperwood had to make the catch through contact, but he brought it in and kept his balance to walk into the end zone.

WEST POINT, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO