Shreveport, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Shreveport.
The Southwood High School basketball team will have a game with Huntington High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00.
Southwood High School
Huntington High School
November 10, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The C.E. Byrd High School basketball team will have a game with Woodlawn High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00.
C.E. Byrd High School
Woodlawn High School
November 10, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0