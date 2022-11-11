ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Shreveport.

The Southwood High School basketball team will have a game with Huntington High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00.

Southwood High School
Huntington High School
November 10, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The C.E. Byrd High School basketball team will have a game with Woodlawn High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00.

C.E. Byrd High School
Woodlawn High School
November 10, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Bossier City, November 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Bossier High School basketball team will have a game with Airline High School on November 12, 2022, 17:30:00.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

Abrupt Shakeup at Shreveport High School

Things will be changing at a Shreveport high school immediately. Dr. Kim Pendleton, the Principal at Southwood High School is retiring. After lots of trouble in the halls with students over the past few months, a shakeup is coming. Several students have been arrested as a result of fights and other incidents at the school.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Earthquake confirmed in Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a whole lot of shaking going on in Caddo Parish Sunday afternoon. Residents around Blanchard, Louisiana felt earthquake-like effects around their homes. The United States Geological Service has since confirmed a 3.0 earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Principal of Southwood High announces decision to retire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The principal of a Caddo Parish high school has announced her decision to retire from her post. The Caddo Parish School Board sent a letter out to parents on Wednesday, Nov. 9 announced the retirement of Dr. Kim Pendleton, the principal of Southwood High School. “We...
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Meth Found in Shreveport's wastewater

The data was collected by LSU Health Shreveport's Louisiana Addiction Research Center using two different independent laboratories. The data was collected by LSU Health Shreveport's Louisiana Addiction Research Center using two different independent laboratories. Kangaroos munch on peanut butter treats at San Antonio …. Zookeepers at Texas’s San Antonio Zoo...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

URGENT: Shreveport Police Search for Missing Child

On November 11, 2022, Deandrae Ester was last seen in the 7400 block of Glen Leaf, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Deandrae’s clothing description is unknown at this time, but he is believed to be wearing black Jordan sneakers. Deandrae is about 3’11”, and weighs about 40 lbs, he has short...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Drive-by shooting in Martin Luther King; 2 juveniles shot while walking

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a reported shooting involving two juveniles walking on Legardy Street. On Nov 12, at 8:52 p.m., SPD was dispatched to a shooting on the 1900 block of Legardy Street, in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. When they arrived they learned two juveniles were walking down the road when two vehicles drove by, the people inside opened fire and shot at the two young victims multiple times.
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

One dead after post-homecoming party

Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins concedes; Tarver, Arceneaux in run-off

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters will have to cast another vote for the mayor of Shreveport as election night returns point to a run-off between Greg Tarver and Tom Arceneaux in December. Ten candidates were on the ballot to become the Mayor of Shreveport, including incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Brothers Win CMA Song of the Year

Shreveport native and Byrd High School graduate Jordan Davis was shocked by his CMA Award for Song of the Year at Wednesday night's CMA Awards. “Oh, man! I did not expect that,” Jordan said over the microphone. “.... These guys behind me, Jake, Josh, Matt, and Paul DiGiovanni, love you, buddy. Oh my god, I want them to say something too. Everyone has played this song. Fans, we wrote a song about faith and family. If that’s not country music, I don’t know what is!”
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Missing Shreveport 10-year-old found, safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police say a ten-year-old boy who went missing Friday morning is back home and safe. According to a post on the Shreveport Police Department Facebook page just after 6 a.m. Friday, ten-year-old Deandrae Ester was missing from 7400 block of Glen Leaf Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

18-wheeler catches fire at Pilot Travel Center in Haughton

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Haughton Fire Department combats flames of a trailer of an 18-wheeler that was parked at a truck stop. On Nov. 9, at 2:05 p.m., the Haughton Fire Department (HFD) was sent to a reported fire at the Pilot truck stop on 490 N Elm St, Haughton. When HFD arrived they discovered the box trailer fully involved.
HAUGHTON, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner IDs Highland shooting victim

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim from a Shreveport shooting Thursday afternoon. Shreveport police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Thursday. 32-year-old Datwaine J. Broomfield of Shreveport was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

CPSO: Parent arrested for striking teacher with car during pickup

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The parent of a Keithville Elementary student was arrested after he hit a school employee with his car Friday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Police say the incident happened just after 4 p.m. They were called to Keithville Elementary for a...
KEITHVILLE, LA
ktalnews.com

Retired Shreveport firefighter claims millions are missing from their pension fund

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired firefighters addressed the city council about missing deposits from their pension funds. During this week’s city council meeting, retired assistant fire chief Bill Wilson addressed the council and claimed millions of dollars have not been going into the police and fire pension fund that is required under state law. Wilson sits on the Police Pension and Relief Board and said under Mayor Ollie Tyler’s administration; a financial officer would present them with quarterly reports, which stopped under Mayor Adrian Perkins’ administration.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Texas Woman Killed, Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on State Highway 112 in Louisiana

Texas Woman Killed, Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on State Highway 112 in Louisiana. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on November 8, 2022, at about 11:50 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 112 at Louisiana Highway 113. Mattie Witmer, 82, of Bon Wier, Texas, was killed in this crash.
BON WIER, TX
