Plano, TX

Plano, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Plano.

The Dallas Christian Home Educators basketball team will have a game with John Paul II High School - Plano on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00.

Dallas Christian Home Educators
John Paul II High School - Plano
November 10, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Frisco Independent School District basketball team will have a game with Shepton High School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.

Frisco Independent School District
Shepton High School
November 11, 2022
15:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

