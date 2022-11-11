Plano, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Plano.
The Dallas Christian Home Educators basketball team will have a game with John Paul II High School - Plano on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00.
Dallas Christian Home Educators
John Paul II High School - Plano
November 10, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Frisco Independent School District basketball team will have a game with Shepton High School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.
Frisco Independent School District
Shepton High School
November 11, 2022
15:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
