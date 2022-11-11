ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

New Port Richey, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

The Alonso High School basketball team will have a game with River Ridge High School on November 11, 2022, 16:30:00.

Alonso High School
River Ridge High School
November 11, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Zephyrhills, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The George Jenkins High School basketball team will have a game with Zephyrhills High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:01.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
LkldNow

Nitrogen Ice Creamery Opens on County Line Road

On a mission to open a frozen dessert franchise, Joel and Nancy Covitz have brought Milkster Nitrogen Creamery to a fast-growing part of southwest Lakeland. It’s in a shopping plaza with a new Publix store at County Line Road and Pipkin Road. The Milkster brand, which started in Michigan...
LAKELAND, FL
Scorebook Live

Lake Wales rips Auburndale in Class 3A playoffs

LAKE WALES, FLORIDA – By now Carlos Mitchell should be done signing autographs. The Lake Wales junior scored three touchdowns and intercepted two passes to lead the Highlanders to 34-10 win over Auburndale in an FHSAA Class 3S quarterfinal on Friday at Legion Field. “I like playing offense and ...
LAKE WALES, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

VITAS Moves to Downtown Lakeland to Better Serve Hospice Patients and Healthcare Providers

Those gathered for the ribbon-cutting event included (left to right): Dr. Ayanna Joseph, VITAS medical director; Austin Rumbley, Lakeland Chamber of Commerce member; Essie Robertson, VITAS director of market development; Faith Carr, Lakeland Chamber of Commerce Business connections specialist; Anthony Cosma, VITAS regional director of market development; Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz; Deborah Totten, VITAS general manager; Capt. Shawn Hoobin, Lakeland Police Department; James Rogers, Jr., VITAS clinical general manager; Kerrie Luke, VITAS patient care administrator; Erica Griffin-Gardner, VITAS patient care administrator; Erica Hadley, VITAS director of admissions; Christopher Costello, VITAS team manager.
LAKELAND, FL
iheart.com

Meet Dana McKay, WFLA's New Morning Show Co-Host

Allow myself to introduce... myself. I'm Dana McKay, the new co-host of AM Tampa Bay with Jack Harris and The Ryan Gorman Show. While I didn't grow up here in Florida, I consider Tampa Bay to be my home now. This is my third time moving to the Sunshine State and I have no plans to leave again. I live in Riverview with my husband Rick and our 10-year-old son Rocco. I also have an 18-year-old daughter, Kyla, who lives in Boston where she's a student at Emerson College.
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Deputy-involved shooting takes place early Nov. 14

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook posting that deputies went to 12480 Feather St. in Spring Hill regarding a deputy-involved shooting. Deputies originally responded to the residence at 2:40 a.m. to attempt to serve a felony warrant. Upon making contact with the wanted person, a white,...
SPRING HILL, FL
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
