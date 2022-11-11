ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham.

The Clay-Chalkville High School basketball team will have a game with Fultondale High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00.

Clay-Chalkville High School
Fultondale High School
November 10, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Parker High School basketball team will have a game with Woodlawn High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00.

Parker High School
Woodlawn High School
November 10, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Benjamin Russell High School basketball team will have a game with Briarwood Christian School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00.

Benjamin Russell High School
Briarwood Christian School
November 10, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecutoffnews.com

Birmingham-Southern Men's Basketball Falls In Opening Game Of Black-Tie Classic

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Emma Terry wins Miss UAB 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Emma Terry was crowned Miss UAB 2023 during Saturday's competition at the Alys Stephens Center. In addition to winning thousands of dollars in college scholarships, Terry will represent the University of Alabama at Birmingham during Miss Alabama this summer. Throughout the competition, candidates competed in a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama WR commit Ryan Williams scores six touchdowns in playoff game

Alabama football’s 2025 wide receiver commit, Ryan Williams came up big in Saraland’s win over Hillcrest Friday in the second round of the class 5A AHSAA Playoffs. Williams finished the night with six touchdowns. He scored his first touchdown of the game on Saarland’s first play from scrimmage. His second score came later in the second half with an 84-yard touchdown reception.
SARALAND, AL
riverregionsports.com

CLASS 6A 2ND ROUND: Homewood, costly penalties eliminate Pike Road

HOMEWOOD – Pike Road’s inability to get off the field on third and fourth down and a costly holding penalty eliminated last year’s Class 5A state champions from a chance to repeat in a higher classification on Friday night. Down 21-14 late in the third quarter, Kaleb...
HOMEWOOD, AL
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabama artist's work appears in 'Black Panther' sequel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local man is making his movie debut in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — without actually being in the film. Some of Larry Allen's beautiful hand-crafted pottery was used in the film. His carefully detailed vessels caught the eye of producers who were on a nationwide search.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pinson home destroyed in early morning fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a home in Pinson was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 5000 block of Henry Black Drive. No word yet on any injuries. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google...
PINSON, AL
wvtm13.com

Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama

Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Defense, Tyler Nelson lead Gardendale past Decatur

Behind a swarming defense and an offense that found enough big plays to pull away, No. 10-ranked Gardendale knocked off host Decatur 31-7 to punch its ticket to the Class 6A quarterfinals. The visiting Rockets (9-3) got three touchdowns from quarterback Tyler Nelson, while the defense put up a second-half...
GARDENDALE, AL
Bham Now

7 restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Birmingham

Don’t want to cook your Thanksgiving Day meal this year? We have got you covered—well these Birmingham restaurants do. If you’re craving a Thanksgiving or non-turkey meal, read on to find out which Birmingham restaurants are open. In Hunstville for Thanksgiving? Check out these restaurants. 1. Fleming’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy