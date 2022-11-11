Birmingham, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham.
The Clay-Chalkville High School basketball team will have a game with Fultondale High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00.
Clay-Chalkville High School
Fultondale High School
November 10, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Parker High School basketball team will have a game with Woodlawn High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00.
Parker High School
Woodlawn High School
November 10, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Benjamin Russell High School basketball team will have a game with Briarwood Christian School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00.
Benjamin Russell High School
Briarwood Christian School
November 10, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
