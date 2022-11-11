ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, TX

Weatherford, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

The Fellowship Academy basketball team will have a game with Victory Baptist Academy on November 10, 2022, 17:15:00.

Fellowship Academy
Victory Baptist Academy
November 10, 2022
17:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Lewisville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

LEWISVILLE, TX
Springtown, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

SPRINGTOWN, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

The unbeaten Eagles overwhelmed O.D. Wyatt in the bi-district round on Friday night, blanking the Chaparrals. Landon Farris scored on an 8-yard run to get things going for the Eagles, and John Gailey hit Will Hodson on a 42-yard touchdown pass to make it 13-0 Argyle less than four minutes into the game.
ARGYLE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan football team bounced by Duncanville 74-13 in bi-district playoffs

DUNCANVILLE — A bright start turned dark fast for the Bryan football team on Friday night as the Vikings fell to third-ranked Duncanville 74-13 in a Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game at Panther Stadium. Bryan scored on a 58-yard touchdown pass from Malcom Gooden to Tyson Turner...
BRYAN, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Bevo, Texas' live mascot, makes incredible entrance on College GameDay

Bevo is not messing around early in Austin. Texas plays its biggest game of the season Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST against No. 4 TCU, looking to play upset and perhaps spring a few lucky teams into the running for the College Football Playoff at the end of the year. The Horned Frogs are undefeated on the season and looking to make a run at the final field should they keep their win streak going.
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 11

Kirk Herbstreit was in Austin on Saturday night to watch TCU take down Texas 17-10. On Sunday morning, the popular ESPN analyst took to Twitter to rank his top 4 teams, and unsurprisingly, TCU checked in at No. 4 on the list. Georgia maintained the top spot, with Ohio State and Michigan ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Legendary R&B Singer Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates, 2 Stops in Texas

Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced special tour dates for 2023. The 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida with stops in Dallas and Houston. The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of the iconic singer's debut album, "The...
DALLAS, TX
aisd.net

4 Big Reasons to Transfer to Arlington ISD

Opportunities to set students up on a path to success don’t come up often, so it’s important to act fast when they do. And now is the time. For a limited time, the Arlington ISD is giving parents a chance to transfer their kids to a district that will transform their future. Applications to transfer are available from November 17 to December 1, 2022. And the good news is – you don’t even have to live in Arlington or be zoned to the Arlington ISD. The district is “open,” meaning that any student can take advantage of the unlimited opportunities they have for success no matter their path.
ARLINGTON, TX
cw39.com

Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grand Prairie Tattoo Shop Break-In Linked to Others in Dallas, Mesquite

Police in Dallas, Mesquite and Grand Prairie are working together to solve a crime spree by two men and one woman driving a high-dollar stolen pickup. It started when NBC 5 aired a story Thursday night about a break-in at a Grand Prairie tattoo shop early Monday morning. Surveillance video showed the three thieves pulling up in a black pickup truck.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

LISD teacher dies after crash

A Spanish teacher at Lewisville High School — Harmon died Thursday after a crash near the school. Jose Dominguez, 37, died about 6 p.m. Thursday at the hospital after a vehicle crash in the 2000 block of South Valley Parkway, a couple blocks from the school. According to a Lewisville police spokesman, Dominguez was headed north on a motorcycle when a white car pulled out from Seneca Way to turn left, southbound on Valley Parkway, and the motorcycle struck the driver’s side door of the car. The female driver was treated and released at the hospital. No charges have been filed in the case, as of Friday evening.
LEWISVILLE, TX
WFAA

'Yellowstone' is filming in this North Texas city next week

VENUS, Texas — "Yellowstone" is coming back to North Texas. Officials with the city of Venus in Johnson County confirmed the popular Western drama is filming a scene at the city's downtown square on Tuesday. Venus Mayor James Burgess posted on the Venus Express Facebook group that Yellowstone is...
VENUS, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

High school basketball game info.

