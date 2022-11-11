Read full article on original website
Atlantic, Cape May & Cumberland, NJ Experiencing A ‘Red Wave’
With all of the talk about there being no Republican “Red Wave” election last Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in America … we took a detailed look at Atlantic County, New Jersey results to see how things turned out. We also take a look at Cape May County and Cumberland County, too.
A shortage of OB-GYNs looms. Why are they fleeing N.J.?
The young doctor wanted to build her career in New Jersey. Dr. Matilde Hoffman finished her residency at Livingston’s Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in June, and the OB-GYN generalist searched for jobs in the Garden State. She wanted to stay close to her family in Summit. But Hoffman didn’t...
Showboat Atlantic City Owner Bart Blatstein Brings First Ever Holiday Tree to te Boardwalk
Showboat Atlantic City decked the boardwalk this morning with a 50-ft tree for the holiday season. The balsam spruce was transported from North Carolina to its new home on the iconic boardwalk of Atlantic City as the first ever decorated tree in the 152-year history of the boardwalk. The tree...
Atlantic City casinos honor America’s veterans
The Casino Association of New Jersey on Thursday said that will offer appreciation to veterans and active-duty military personnel this Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. “We are proud to honor America’s veterans who have bravely served our country. We are grateful for their sacrifice and their commitment to protecting the values and freedom we hold dear,” Mark Giannantonio, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey said.
Absolute best fried chicken restaurant in NJ revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies
Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
You’ve Seen These Signs in NJ for Years: Where They Go
Most people don't pay any attention to them, since they've been around for a generation or more. They are 8-foot-tall posts with a sign that reads, "WARNING Transcontinental Cable Route Do Not Dig Anywhere in this Area..." They have a peaked small metal covering on top with a large three-digit...
Where is Squiggy? Reward offered for beloved rooster missing from Atlantic County, NJ
The operators of the Funny Farm Animal Sanctuary are appealing for the return of their beloved rooster, Squiggy. Squiggy went missing from the sanctuary in Hamilton, Atlantic County, last Tuesday. Money for an $1,800 reward has been donated and is being offered for the bird's safe return. Funny Farm posted...
The Top 10 food cities in South NJ, including Atlantic City
We have some great restaurants in South Jersey. Check that: We have a lot of great restaurants in South Jersey. What follows is my own list of the Top 10 Food Cities in South Jersey. It's my ranking, based on my own brain - and stomach. Maybe with a little heart mixed in.
Old Kmart in Berlin, NJ is Being Made into a Go-Kart Track
Something fast and fun is reportedly coming to the old Kmart in Berlin, New Jersey. We love to see a good repurposing and transformation of a vacant retail space in South Jersey. This most recent project sounds entertaining! An indoor go-kart track will be created at the closed-down Kmart store...
Gordon Ramsay: Feels more at home in Atlantic City, NJ
It was celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay in the flesh at Caesars Atlantic City Thursday night opening his brand-new restaurant Hell's Kitchen. Ramsay is abrasive and angry when he's dealing with contestants on the 'Hell's Kitchen' reality show. But in reality, he's anything but. Ramsay displayed nothing but graciousness and gratitude...
The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, NJ, Makes Welcome Surprise Announcement
People love The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, so when they tease that they have a big announcement to make, folks pay attention. That's what happened on Thursday, as the famed St. James Place establishment and one-time speakeasy took to social media to promote that "The Irish Pub has a huge announcement coming later today! Stay tuned!"
Why no one is rushing to buy this $65,000 house in New Jersey
If you're in the market for a home in New Jersey and you are looking for a fixer-upper, look no further than this property in Salem County. Let's start by saying that it has potential. That's because that's about all it has. The good news is, if you are handy,...
Community Outreach In Atlantic City Is Helping The Underserved
Working partners have been consistently providing community outreach in Atlantic City, New Jersey for underserved residents who are presently homeless. The following individuals and organizations are responsible for 338 meals, clothing blankets, and shoes being distributed to those in need on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Church by The Bay. Atlantic...
The richest person in Philadelphia
The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
Black NJ candidate seeks "accountability" after nooses hung on campaign sign
RIO GRANDE, N.J. (CBS) -- A former Black Congressional candidate whose campaign sign was vandalized with rope nooses in Middle Township, New Jersey, called the racist act "disgusting." Tim Alexander spoke with CBS Philadelphia on Thursday after a woman was caught on camera, allegedly hanging stuffed dolls with nooses over one of his campaign signs.As Alexander emptied out his campaign office in Galloway Township Thursday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a hate crime that targeted the Democrat who tried to unseat Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican."I just thought it was disgusting," Alexander said. "I mean, this...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
Bus Of 50 Migrants Expected To Arrive In Philadelphia
A bus of approximately 50 migrants from Texas is expected to arrive in Philadelphia early next week, city officials announced. The bus is set to leave Del Rio, TX Saturday, Nov. 12 and arrive sometime Monday or Tuesday, Philadelphia officials said. City officials learned about the arrival from a "community...
Atlantic County Recognized for Forming Central Municipal Court
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson and the Board of County Commissioners will be recognized with a 2022 New Jersey Municipal Managers Association (NJMMA) award for the creation of the Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County, the first consolidated court of its kind in the State of New Jersey. The NJMMA...
Philadelphia native pens book about being pioneering Black Navy SEAL
John Watts was given the nickname "Shadow" by other SEALs as an alternative to a racial slur.
