Atlantic City, NJ

NJ.com

A shortage of OB-GYNs looms. Why are they fleeing N.J.?

The young doctor wanted to build her career in New Jersey. Dr. Matilde Hoffman finished her residency at Livingston’s Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in June, and the OB-GYN generalist searched for jobs in the Garden State. She wanted to stay close to her family in Summit. But Hoffman didn’t...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Atlantic City casinos honor America’s veterans

The Casino Association of New Jersey on Thursday said that will offer appreciation to veterans and active-duty military personnel this Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. “We are proud to honor America’s veterans who have bravely served our country. We are grateful for their sacrifice and their commitment to protecting the values and freedom we hold dear,” Mark Giannantonio, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies

Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Gordon Ramsay: Feels more at home in Atlantic City, NJ

It was celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay in the flesh at Caesars Atlantic City Thursday night opening his brand-new restaurant Hell's Kitchen. Ramsay is abrasive and angry when he's dealing with contestants on the 'Hell's Kitchen' reality show. But in reality, he's anything but. Ramsay displayed nothing but graciousness and gratitude...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Community Outreach In Atlantic City Is Helping The Underserved

Working partners have been consistently providing community outreach in Atlantic City, New Jersey for underserved residents who are presently homeless. The following individuals and organizations are responsible for 338 meals, clothing blankets, and shoes being distributed to those in need on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Church by The Bay. Atlantic...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Philadelphia

The number of billionaires on Forbes' 36 annual list of the world's wealthiest increased dramatically to an unprecedented 2,755—660 more than a year ago. Altogether, they are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Black NJ candidate seeks "accountability" after nooses hung on campaign sign

RIO GRANDE, N.J. (CBS) -- A former Black Congressional candidate whose campaign sign was vandalized with rope nooses in Middle Township, New Jersey, called the racist act "disgusting." Tim Alexander spoke with CBS Philadelphia on Thursday after a woman was caught on camera, allegedly hanging stuffed dolls with nooses over one of his campaign signs.As Alexander emptied out his campaign office in Galloway Township Thursday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a hate crime that targeted the Democrat who tried to unseat Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican."I just thought it was disgusting," Alexander said. "I mean, this...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Bus Of 50 Migrants Expected To Arrive In Philadelphia

A bus of approximately 50 migrants from Texas is expected to arrive in Philadelphia early next week, city officials announced. The bus is set to leave Del Rio, TX Saturday, Nov. 12 and arrive sometime Monday or Tuesday, Philadelphia officials said. City officials learned about the arrival from a "community...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
somerspoint.com

Atlantic County Recognized for Forming Central Municipal Court

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson and the Board of County Commissioners will be recognized with a 2022 New Jersey Municipal Managers Association (NJMMA) award for the creation of the Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County, the first consolidated court of its kind in the State of New Jersey. The NJMMA...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ

