This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
thescopeboston.org
Welcome Home, a home goods pantry, is uplifting families and bolstering communities
Welcome Home, a Newton-based nonprofit founded by Julie Plaut Mahoney, provides about 75 struggling families with like-new donated household goods each month. New immigrants, participants in domestic violence survivor programs, and families relocating from shelters into affordable homes are just some of the clients, said Mahoney. The main mission of...
tewksburycarnation.org
Gallery: Breakfast With Our Veterans
More than 100 Tewksbury veterans and their spouses were honored Thursday morning with a breakfast at the Senior Center. Director of Veterans Services Lisa Downey put together a very special morning for these veterans. Lisa was assisted by Town Manager Richard Montuori, Assistant Manager Steven Sadwick, Town Clerk Denise Graffeo, Fire Chief Joseph Kearns, Police Chief Ryan Columbus, Jan Conole, Director of the Senior Center and Chair of the Council on Aging Lynn Murphy. Selectperson Mark Kratman was also on hand helping out.
Wilmington Apple
Donate Unwanted Clothes, Household Textiles & Small Household Goods At Wilmington Senior Center On Nov. 27-29 To Benefit Alzheimer’s Association
WILMINGTON, MA — Community members in Wilmington and surrounding areas are invited to participate in a collection event to help promote awareness and fight Alzheimer’s disease by donating clothes and other items this month. Residents are encouraged to drop off bags and boxes at the Wilmington Senior Center from Sunday, November 27, 2022 to Tuesday, November 29, 2022. All donations will help the community repurpose and recycle items while raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter.
Time Out Global
How to celebrate National Pickle Day in Boston
Are you even aware that there is such a thing as “National Pickle Day”? While there seems to be a day for everything these days, this is one we can get behind because it always encourages some interesting flavor combos that we do not see any other time of year.
wzid.com
Great New England Holiday Craft & Artisan Show
Register below for a chance to win a four-pack of tickets to the Great New England Holiday Craft & Artisan Show at the Rim Sports Complex in Hampton this weekend!. Visit more than 150 artisans, craftsmen, and specialty food artists from around New England for beautiful holiday decor and gifts for everyone on your list! Open 10am-4pm on Saturday, November 19th and 10am-3pm on Sunday, November 20th.
'Worcester Should Be Embarrassed’: Patrons Lament Closure Of Smokehouse Urban BBQ
One of the longest-running businesses in Worcester's Canal District will officially close at the end of the week. Smokestack Urban BBQ, located at 139 Green Street in Worcester, will be permanently closing on Saturday, Nov. 19, the restaurant said in a Facebook post. "We've had an incredible run here in...
nshoremag.com
Where to Get a Complete Takeout Thanksgiving Dinner on the North Shore
If you love the food and family parts of Thanksgiving, but not so much the laboring over a hot stove for days, then we have good news for you. An array of North Shore restaurants and caterers will be whipping up holiday feasts that you can pick up, take home, and reheat without ever picking up a turkey baster or a potato peeler.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Oct. 16 – Oct. 29, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 10/19/2022Volpacchio, John JCote A65 Lockwood Ln Lot 3-2A$1,600,000. 10/25/2022Diblasi, JamesPicardi J16 Gina Way Lot B$1,380,000. 10/21/2022Mckelvey, Kevin MVan Buskirk W166 Middleton Rd Lot 1$1,300,000. 10/28/2022Butman Guilford TrustPennypacker B A129...
Grandmother’s House From ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ Is Based on This Quaint New Hampshire Restaurant
Who knew that when you travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house you'd land in Mason, New Hampshire?. It's the Souhegan River by the way that you travel next to as you drive along winding roads to this little town with just over 1,0000 residents according to New England Today. Mason is around 40 minutes west of Nashua just over the Massachusetts state line in New Hampshire; and that's where you'll find the house, now restaurant, that was used in the illustrations for the 1948 edition of Little Red Riding Hood.
Watertown News
10 Homes in Watertown Were Sold This Week
A variety of homes, including four single families, were sold this week. 57 Lexington St. #57, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,219 sq. ft. Condo, Sold: $790,000. 31 Edward Road, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,546 sq. ft. Single Family, Sold: $750,000. 255 Westminster Ave. #255, 4 bedroom 4 bathroom 1,928 sq....
whdh.com
The story of Shoebert, the ‘seal-ebrity’ of Beverly, is now a book you can keep on your shelf
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Another spotlight shines on Shoebert the seal, known from Beverly, Mass., who is getting his own book. Shoebert had a long stay in Beverly pond, keeping himself in the headlines through September and October as he evaded capture from officials and captured the hearts of Bay Staters with his cute looks. Eventually, he turned himself in to local police, and was released back into the wild through the care of the Mystic Aquarium Rescue Clinic.
westfordcat.org
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Arnold
WESTFORD — Arnold, an 11-month-old terrier mix is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “He’s a special case, he’s very shy and very reluctant about being touched or handled. But he’s very easy-tempered,” Roger L., a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society told WestfordCAT.
high-profile.com
Construction Firm Celebrates 2022 Awards
Boston – J. Calnan & Associates (JC&A) announced that several business publications have highlighted it as a leader in the industry. This year, JC&A has been named a “Top Charitable Contributor,” a “Best Place to Work,” a “Top Workplace for 2022,” and the “2022 Construction Management Company of the Year.”
tewksburycarnation.org
Business Watch: Meet the New Faces of Magic Brush
This Halloween, the DeCaro family of Tewksbury took over ownership of Magic Brush Pottery and Fused Glass. And it really is a family affair. When I was there, owner Kim DeCaro was helping some young patrons make fused glass pieces, while her husband, John, was in the back putting painted ceramic items in the kiln. A family friend was working alongside him packaging up pieces painted at one of the birthday parties held at the shop. The couple’s 13-year-old daughter is also on site regularly, helping customers.
Check out the plans for a Jack Kerouac Museum and Performance Center in Lowell
Kerouac once served as an altar boy at the site. The Jack Kerouac Foundation wants to build a Jack Kerouac museum, performance, and education center in the former Lowell church where the iconic American novelist once served as an altar boy in his hometown. The Jack Kerouac Museum and Performance...
For $699,900, a Brockton home with a basement fit for a storybook
The property has three bedrooms, three full baths, and a contemporary ranch design (upstairs). At first glance, 115 West St. in Brockton looks like a traditional home, but it’s the basement of the three-bed, three-bath property that holds the surprise. The home, measuring 2,864 square feet (including that lower...
WCVB
Massachusetts home built in 1738 up for sale: Here's how much it's listed for
NATICK, Mass. — A Massachusetts home that predates the American Revolution and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Natick. The 284-year-old home at 1 Frost St. is on the market for $1.25 million. The 3,253-square-feet antique home has four bedrooms and three full baths.
hopkintonindependent.com
Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Rocky
Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is 8-year-old Rocky. “This handsome boy came to us from a home due to no fault of his own. He really loves to be around people and has met many people on his walks and at the shelter. He’s gone on walks with other dogs and may be able to live with another dog, but he isn’t really interested in playing with them. We are continuing to learn more about his dog preferences.
nbcboston.com
Restaurant Group With 5 South Boston Locations Eyeing Former Legal Oysteria Spot?
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurant group is apparently planning to open a new dining spot in Charlestown. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, a new restaurant that will have "a focus on handmade pasta & cheeses, and extensive in-house butchery program, and locally sourced as well as high end Italian ingredients" is looking to open in City Square, hinting that it could be moving into the former Legal Oysteria space based on the fact that the post says the space was "a popular location for years and empty since the pandemic."
