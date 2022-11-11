ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristen Bell Does Soft Suiting in Velveteen Blazer and Trousers for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

By Chelsea Avila
 4 days ago
Kristen Bell was a guest on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Wednesday in a soft suit by NYDJ designed in an eggplant-purple hue.

The “Bad Moms” alum wore the brand’s velveteen blazer and matching fitted straight-leg trousers with a turtleneck bodysuit by Commando.

Bell complemented the color with yellow gold and white topaz enamel mash up earrings by Sarah Hendler. She got playful with footwear and donned a pair of crocodile-embossed boots in a statement-red color.

Kristen Bell in conversation with Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Bell worked with stylist Nicole Chavez, whose clients include Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon and Ellie Bamber .

(L-R): Kristen Bell, Anna Diop and Alex Aster sit down with host Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Nov. 9.

Bell wore her hair in a sleek side part and styled it behind the ears and spoke about her new film, “The People We Hate at the Wedding.”

The Prime Video comedy, which debuts on Nov. 18, is based on Grant Ginder’s novel “The People We Hate at the Wedding: A Novel.” Bell plays Alice, who reunites with her family to attend her wealthy half-sister’s wedding in the English countryside. She stars opposite Allison Janney, Annie Murphy and Ben Platt.

