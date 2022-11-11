Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Related
Kentucky-Louisville Set For Midday Clash in Lexington
Kickoff times have been released for the final week of the regular season in the SEC: The 2022 edition of the Governor's Cup between Kentucky and Louisville will take place at 3 p.m. EST on Nov. 26, airing on the SEC Network. It will be the second midday kickoff for the Wildcats this season, ...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Michigan State viewing info, what to watch for, odds and predictions
Through two regular season games, the Kentucky Wildcats have looked impressive, but they will have their first real test on Tuesday as they take on the Michigan State Spartans in the Champions Classic. This season the Spartans don’t have the usual ranking by their name, but don’t be fooled as...
aseaofblue.com
DJ Wagner deciding today at 3 pm ET
According to 247 Sports’ Travis Branham, Dajuan ‘DJ’ Wagner will announce his college decision today at 3 pm ET. ESPN’s Paul Biancardi adds that the decision will be announced on ESPN’s social media account. Wagner is officially down to the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals.
aseaofblue.com
John Calipari gives positive update on Oscar Tshiebwe and Daimion Collins
As the Kentucky Wildcats get set to face Michigan State in Tuesday’s Champions Classic, the biggest storyline in Lexington involves the health of Oscar Tshiebwe. The reigning National Player of the Year is still working his way back from knee surgery that has kept the senior forward out of game action for the last month.
aseaofblue.com
Will Levis and coordinators discuss Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt
Saturday was a lackluster performance and that is a complete understatement. We saw another complete breakdown from both sides of the ball. So after the game myself and other media members talk to both coordinators and the Will Levis. Will Levis. Rich Scangarello. Brad White. The Cats will clearly struggle...
Georgia Opens as Massive Favorite Over Kentucky
The Georgia Bulldogs improved to 10-0 and clinched the Eastern Division for the second straight season in their 45-19 win against Mississippi State last Saturday night. As they wrap up their SEC and road schedule, they open as heavy favorites against the Kentucky Wildcats. According to SI ...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky beats Duquesne: 4 things to know and postgame cheers
The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Duquesne Dukes on Friday night by a score of 77-52. The Cats came out active on the defensive end despite the offense looking a bit less efficient. While Kentucky wasn't bad by any means in the first half, things did look a bit more stagnant, and they weren't exactly scoring at will, taking a 38-22 lead into the half.
COLUMN: Scangarello's Fate Sealed After Dreadful Vanderbilt Loss
It seems as though the fate of first-year offensive coordinator Rich Scanagrello was sealed on Saturday afternoon in the eyes of Big Blue Nation following the Wildcats' 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt. Head coach Mark Stoops after the game said that he wasn't considering any coaching staff changes ...
aseaofblue.com
Highlights, box score and MVP from Wildcats’ win over Dukes
The Kentucky Wildcats’ swarming defense made up for their sloppy offense on Friday night as the Wildcats held on to defeat the Duquesne Dukes, 77-52. The competition was hefty early on but Kentucky pulled away in the final 10 minutes with a 31-17 run. Giveaways were an issue for...
aseaofblue.com
John Calipari recaps Kentucky’s win over Duquesne
The Kentucky Wildcats’ second game of the season took place Friday night, and it ended with a 77-52 win over the Duquesne Dukes. The Wildcats were once against without Oscar Tshiebwe and Daimion Collins but did have Sahvir Wheeler back. He finished with 11 points, 11 assist and 6 rebounds in just 27 minutes of play. He also finished with a team high +/- of 32 with next closet Cat at +20.
aseaofblue.com
November College Basketball Roundup #1
Greetings, BBN! College basketball and your Kentucky Wildcats have returned to the hardwood as heated buildings and arenas beckon denizens of November-chilled campuses. In this roundup we’ll look at this week’s action so far, including UK’s fun opening win over Howard, Boards on the High Seas, as well as several upsets and almost upsets across the D1 landscape, preview some fun matchups this weekend including Kentucky vs the Du(ke)quesne Duke(s) (not that Duke), and talk about whatever else is cool in hoops including but not limited to hot seats, cattle drives, Eric Musselman, bulldog combat techniques, and orange things that are orange. Let’s get rolling:
aseaofblue.com
Mark Stoops recaps Vanderbilt
A terrible day in Lexington is an understatement. Kentucky Wildcats fans witnessed an all systems failure as the Cats lost 24-21 to Vanderbilt. The Cats looked rough from start to finish as Vandy snapped their 26 game conference losing streak. The Cats trailed most of the game until two late...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops provides further context to comments about coaching changes for Kentucky
Mark Stoops and Kentucky suffered a massively disappointing loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday in Lexington, falling 24-21 at Kroger Field. It ended a 26-game SEC losing streak for the Commodores. The Wildcats entered the game ranked 24th in the College Football Playoff rankings. After starting the year 4-0, they have...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Cathryn Brown Signs With the University of Kentucky
Before a large crowd of friends and family Saturday, Cathryn Brown signed her letter of intent to play golf at the University of Kentucky. She called it a dream come true in this YSE interview.
What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Pitt
West Virginia defeated the Pitt Panthers on Friday evening, 81-56. Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network. Below are a few quotes from the head coach. "We got to get everybody...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
‘Serious bus accident’ in Kentucky leaves 18 students, driver injured
A bus crash in eastern Kentucky that Gov. Andy Beshear described as “serious” has injured 18 students and their driver, the Magoffin County School District says.
Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
fox56news.com
2nd fatal wreck in Lexington on Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man died Friday in a car accident in Lexington Friday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Alan Eugene Reece was involved in a vehicle accident around 5:15 p.m. on Newtown Pike. Reece died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Another man died Friday...
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on a weather maker, which will bring, mainly a cold rain, but some, especially in Central Kentucky, could see a winter mix, Monday night into Tuesday. A fast-moving system will spark snow showers and flurries Wednesday night into Thursday. The normal high,...
Comments / 0