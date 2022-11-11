ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

aseaofblue.com

DJ Wagner deciding today at 3 pm ET

According to 247 Sports’ Travis Branham, Dajuan ‘DJ’ Wagner will announce his college decision today at 3 pm ET. ESPN’s Paul Biancardi adds that the decision will be announced on ESPN’s social media account. Wagner is officially down to the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals.
aseaofblue.com

John Calipari gives positive update on Oscar Tshiebwe and Daimion Collins

As the Kentucky Wildcats get set to face Michigan State in Tuesday’s Champions Classic, the biggest storyline in Lexington involves the health of Oscar Tshiebwe. The reigning National Player of the Year is still working his way back from knee surgery that has kept the senior forward out of game action for the last month.
aseaofblue.com

Will Levis and coordinators discuss Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

Saturday was a lackluster performance and that is a complete understatement. We saw another complete breakdown from both sides of the ball. So after the game myself and other media members talk to both coordinators and the Will Levis. Will Levis. Rich Scangarello. Brad White. The Cats will clearly struggle...
DawgsDaily

Georgia Opens as Massive Favorite Over Kentucky

The Georgia Bulldogs improved to 10-0 and clinched the Eastern Division for the second straight season in their 45-19 win against Mississippi State last Saturday night. As they wrap up their SEC and road schedule, they open as heavy favorites against the Kentucky Wildcats. According to SI ...
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky beats Duquesne: 4 things to know and postgame cheers

The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Duquesne Dukes on Friday night by a score of 77-52. The Cats came out active on the defensive end despite the offense looking a bit less efficient. While Kentucky wasn't bad by any means in the first half, things did look a bit more stagnant, and they weren't exactly scoring at will, taking a 38-22 lead into the half.
aseaofblue.com

Highlights, box score and MVP from Wildcats’ win over Dukes

The Kentucky Wildcats’ swarming defense made up for their sloppy offense on Friday night as the Wildcats held on to defeat the Duquesne Dukes, 77-52. The competition was hefty early on but Kentucky pulled away in the final 10 minutes with a 31-17 run. Giveaways were an issue for...
aseaofblue.com

John Calipari recaps Kentucky’s win over Duquesne

The Kentucky Wildcats’ second game of the season took place Friday night, and it ended with a 77-52 win over the Duquesne Dukes. The Wildcats were once against without Oscar Tshiebwe and Daimion Collins but did have Sahvir Wheeler back. He finished with 11 points, 11 assist and 6 rebounds in just 27 minutes of play. He also finished with a team high +/- of 32 with next closet Cat at +20.
aseaofblue.com

November College Basketball Roundup #1

Greetings, BBN! College basketball and your Kentucky Wildcats have returned to the hardwood as heated buildings and arenas beckon denizens of November-chilled campuses. In this roundup we’ll look at this week’s action so far, including UK’s fun opening win over Howard, Boards on the High Seas, as well as several upsets and almost upsets across the D1 landscape, preview some fun matchups this weekend including Kentucky vs the Du(ke)quesne Duke(s) (not that Duke), and talk about whatever else is cool in hoops including but not limited to hot seats, cattle drives, Eric Musselman, bulldog combat techniques, and orange things that are orange. Let’s get rolling:
aseaofblue.com

Mark Stoops recaps Vanderbilt

A terrible day in Lexington is an understatement. Kentucky Wildcats fans witnessed an all systems failure as the Cats lost 24-21 to Vanderbilt. The Cats looked rough from start to finish as Vandy snapped their 26 game conference losing streak. The Cats trailed most of the game until two late...
WHAS11

Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
fox56news.com

2nd fatal wreck in Lexington on Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man died Friday in a car accident in Lexington Friday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Alan Eugene Reece was involved in a vehicle accident around 5:15 p.m. on Newtown Pike. Reece died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Another man died Friday...
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on a weather maker, which will bring, mainly a cold rain, but some, especially in Central Kentucky, could see a winter mix, Monday night into Tuesday. A fast-moving system will spark snow showers and flurries Wednesday night into Thursday. The normal high,...
