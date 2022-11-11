Read full article on original website
Maui brush fire 40% contained, 2,100 acres scorched
Maui Count Officials announced that the West Maui brush fire that was first reported on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 11:40 a.m. is still ablaze.
Lahaina-area fire still burning, schools to reopen Thursday
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Four campuses in the Lahaina area were closed Tuesday due to a fire in the Kaua’ula Valley. Maui officials said it was safe to reopen all schools Thursday. The schools are: Lahainaluna High, Lahaina Intermediate, Princess Nāhi‘ena‘ena Elementary and King Kamehameha III Elementary. Chief Rylan Yatsuhiro, of the Maui Fire Department, […]
4 schools closed, Lahaina brush fire burns 850 acres
Maui Fire Department has reported that at 11:40 a.m. a brush fire was happening in the Kaua'ula Valley area of West Maui.
Krank Cycles is seeking volunteers to help assemble 400 bikes for Christmas giveaway
Krank Cycles Maui is seeking volunteers to help assemble 400 bicycles for a Christmas giveaway for deserving keiki in Maui County. This build program will run every Saturday starting Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bicycle shop is organizing the annual bike build program to provide keiki...
For this Maui shop, the smash-and-grab was bad but what’s worse is the damage left behind
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Wednesday at around 3 a.m., Hi-Tech Surf Sports owner owner Kim Ball woke to a phone call. “I thought, ‘Oh it’s just a random call’ and I blocked the number,” he said. But that call was from security, alerting him that there...
Maui Kahu Wayne Higa holds on to faith in effort to restore 146-year-old Kaʻahumanu Church, an early symbol of women’s rights
(Kahu Wayne Higa has gone from a state transportation employee guiding airplanes to passenger gates on Maui to shepherding a congregation at Kaʻahumanu Church in Wailuku and restoring Kaʻahumanu Church built in 1876. The church land was part of the compound of the last king of Maui, Kahekili, before King Kamehameha I conquered Maui Island. The restoration task seems daunting for a congregation of 30 members, but faith plays a prominent role in the family life of Higa, who has six children. His great-grandfather, buried in ʻUlupalakua, is the renowned paniolo Ikua Purdy who had enough faith to cross the ocean to compete in a rodeo thousands of miles away. Purdy stunned American Westerners by winning the 1908 World Roping Championship in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Higa himself prefers to turn the conversation to the task of restoring the church named after Queen Kaʻahumanu. He was interviewed by Maui Now writer Gary Kubota.)
Our Hawaiʻi coalition: hundreds of mail-in ballots with “deficient” signatures on Maui
More than 800 mail-in ballots were reportedly set aside for “deficient” signatures in Maui County on Election Day, and are pending voter action in order to be officially counted, according to Our Hawaiʻi, a coalition of nearly 20 pledge and policy partners that advocates for putting kamaʻāina and kānaka maoli first.
After nearly 4 days, firefighters continue to battle large brush fire in Lahaina
2 suspects arrested in connection to crash, armed robbery in North Kona. Hawaii Island police arrested 2 suspects who allegedly robbed a Kona store at gunpoint before crashing their getaway truck and opening fire at an officer. ‘I had a purpose’: UH student shares remarkable career of service to her...
Man dies following solo skydiving jump
HANA, Hawai'i (KHON2) -- Maui County Officials announced that on Monday, Nov. 7 at approximately 3:06 p.m., a skydiving accident was reported to Maui Police Department.
34-year-old woman killed in single-car crash on Maui
LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui has reached its 17th traffic fatality of 2022. According to police, a 2013 Toyota Corolla sedan was heading south on the Lahaina Bypass around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators said the driver lost control and crossed the double solid yellow lines into the oncoming lane before smashing...
No. 11 Aiea stuffs No. 8 Lahainaluna to advance
LAHAINA, Maui—No. 11 Aiea smothered No. 8 Lahainaluna, 30-10, in the opening round of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division I Football State Championships at Sue D. Cooley Stadium Friday. Na Alii (9-3 overall) end the Lunas' (9-1 overall) season and punch their ticket to the Big Island to face...
“Banyan Tree Bliss” named winning entry in 2023 Lahaina Poster Contest
Laurie Robbins Miller’s artwork, “Banyan Tree Bliss” was chosen as the winner of the 2023 Lahaina Poster Contest at the opening reception at Village Gallery during Friday Night is Art Night. Miller received a $3,000 award and her image will be reproduced as a limited edition of...
Former MPD officer gets 10-year sentence
Former Maui police officer Brandon Saffeels has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted child enticement, a crime he committed while he was about to serve another sentence.
