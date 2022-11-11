Water could be on the way from north Florida, red tide concerns arise for SWFL

Even though Hurricane Nicole didn’t hit Southwest Florida directly, that doesn’t mean we won’t be feeling its effects. All the rain it dumped further north in Florida will likely find its way south, and there’s a good chance that water could be coming our way.

On Thursday in Moore Haven, the infamous Lock separating Lake Okeechobee and the Caloosahatchee was closed, with the S235 irrigation channel nearby flowing. Despite the torrential rain of Nicole falling far north of here, much of it is still in the Lake Okeechobee Watershed, which means more water is on the way.

John Cassani from Calusa Waterkeeper knows that inevitably means the lake will get too full.

“The Lake, I believe, is a little over 16 feet right about now, so that’s pretty high. If it stays that high for any length of time, then we got issues with plant communities, the effects it has on fish and wildlife. It just creates more and more problems the longer it persists,” Cassani said.

That means water that fell as rain hundreds of miles North of Southwest Florida could end up in Southwest Florida once the lock is opened. Once that nutrient-rich water meets the Gulf of Mexico, it could mean Red Tide.

“We got hit hard after Ian, and hopefully, we won’t pay the price with a big algae bloom. Any water from the lake isn’t good. We have no shortage of water to the estuary, in fact, it is too much right now,” Cassani added.

Now all that’s left is for Southwest Florida to hold its breath and wait for an update from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“Their hands are tied, once the lake gets into that high lake band, they have very few options left, and that’s what they are trying to avoid.”