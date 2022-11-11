How much more will you pay for Thanksgiving this year?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With Thanksgiving just two weeks away, thousands of Mid-South families have already begun their holiday shopping.

“I’m going to piece it all together,” said Harold Booker, who showed FOX13 some of the items he purchased on Thursday. “I’ve noticed everything has gone up.”

Avery Polk said he tried to save money, but it was difficult this year.

“Prices have gone up with inflation,” Polk said. “Everything’s high to me.”

How much will your Thanksgiving meal cost this year? According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, key items have increased in price from October 2021 to October 2022.

PRICE INCREASES (OCT. 2021-OCT. 2022)

Turkey – 73%

Chicken breast – 30.1%

Potatoes – 22.6%

Macaroni – 26.4%

Sugar – 19.1%

Bread (white) – 18.9%

Ice cream – 16.0%

Milk – 14.2%

Ham – 13.8%

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics and U.S. Department of Agriculture.

