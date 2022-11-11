ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

How much more will you pay for Thanksgiving this year?

By Kate Bieri, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D4KfB_0j6eTwts00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With Thanksgiving just two weeks away, thousands of Mid-South families have already begun their holiday shopping.

“I’m going to piece it all together,” said Harold Booker, who showed FOX13 some of the items he purchased on Thursday. “I’ve noticed everything has gone up.”

Avery Polk said he tried to save money, but it was difficult this year.

“Prices have gone up with inflation,” Polk said. “Everything’s high to me.”

How much will your Thanksgiving meal cost this year? According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, key items have increased in price from October 2021 to October 2022.

PRICE INCREASES (OCT. 2021-OCT. 2022)

  • Turkey – 73%
  • Chicken breast – 30.1%
  • Potatoes – 22.6%
  • Macaroni – 26.4%
  • Sugar – 19.1%
  • Bread (white) – 18.9%
  • Ice cream – 16.0%
  • Milk – 14.2%
  • Ham – 13.8%

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics and U.S. Department of Agriculture.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

If you're a senior or disabled Memphis resident, you may qualify for a free space heater or electric blanket from MLGW for winter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW announced Monday they have opened applications for their annual free space heater and electric blanket program for low-income seniors and disabled residents in Memphis. The Memphis utility said they are starting up their annual drive of 100 space heaters and electric blankets in partnership with...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Local sneakerheads share their love for shoes at SneakFest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands upon thousands of sneakers under one roof — a footwear lover’s dream, right in the heart of the city. On Saturday, Action News 5 Photojournalist Daren Baldwin took a walk through SneakFest at the FedExForum, an annual sneaker convention where enthusiasts can buy, sell, and express their love for foot fashion.
MEMPHIS, TN
mocoshow.com

“Store Closing Clearance Sale” at Lotte In Germantown

Last month, a representative from Lotte Plaza Market in Germantown Plaza (13069 Wisteria Drive) confirmed that the grocery store will be closing permanently by the end of the year. The store has announced a “store closing clearance sale” that will take place until the store closes on November 27th. Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Silver Spring will remain open.
GERMANTOWN, TN
memphisparent.com

Memphis Non-Profit To Host Family Code Night

Memphis-based non-profit CodeCrew will team up with the Salvation Army on Monday, November 14th for Family Code Night. According to CodeCrew, this event brings together “underrepresented mothers and children,” to not only gain exposure to the world of computer science, but to show how coding can be used as a form of self expression.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County braces for blast of cold weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve been outside enjoying your Friday night, you are already feeling it. It’s cold out there, and it’s only getting colder. We’ve seen weather in the 40s at night over the last few weeks, but this weekend, that’s the warmest it will be. People WREG spoke with say they’re working to prepare […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

COGIC opens 20 new affordable housing units in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God in Christ leaders unveiled a new affordable housing building last week. Applications for the apartment units are being accepted. There are 20, one-bed, one-bath 700-square-feet units available at 280 Vance Flats. COGIC Director of Economic Development, Darin Burns, said the complex adds to their 80 income-based units at Owens Place Townhomes next door.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mid-South health care provider aims to improve lives of diabetes patients in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and one Mid-South health care provider is working to educate people in West Memphis about the disease. “I found that there was a gap in health care, especially in this area, as far as with diabetes management,” said Nykkia Sellers, a nurse practitioner and the owner of Diabetes Care & Wellness in West Memphis.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

A chilly day, despite abundant sunshine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another cold and dry day in the Mid-South. Morning lows today will be in the low to middle 20s with highs climbing only to the 40s this afternoon. Another disturbance will move into our region late Monday through the overnight hours. After this quick system, we will resume dry and cold conditions as weak high pressure looms over the area.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

The Grinch visits Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The holiday classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” takes the Orpheum stage later this month as a musical!. While the Grinch may claim to have a “heart two sizes too small” Friday, he was all heart, mostly. Greeting friends both feathered and...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Rain arriving tonight as cold temperatures continue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Happy Monday!. Bundle up and grab the sunglasses. Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the upper 40s, low 50s, under mostly sunny skies. Rain chance: <10%. Rising tonight. Winds: 10 mph. LOOKING AHEAD: Below-average temperatures all the way through Thanksgiving. Make sure to practice heat safety.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Downtown Dining Week kicks off in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From November 7 through the 13, fifty downtown restaurants are participating in Downtown Dining Week. This event is hosted by Downtown Memphis Commission. Participating restaurants are offering special $20.22 deals. ABC24 stopped by a few downtown spots to check out what's on the menu. The first,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

The Rock feeds healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett received a surprise from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Mana Mobile, a food truck founded by “The Rock,” served up french toast sticks to employees on Nov. 11. Saint Francis was selected to be one of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Construction of New West Tennessee veterans home faces weather delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend will mark six months since the start of construction of the Tennessee State Veterans home in Arlington. It’s one of the biggest investments for veterans in West Tennessee and is currently under construction. Action News 5 was present back in May when the...
ARLINGTON, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
121K+
Followers
136K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy