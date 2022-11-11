Read full article on original website
Doug Mastriano concedes Pa. gubernatorial election to Josh Shapiro
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano conceded the race to Democrat Josh Shapiro on Sunday. As of writing, Governor-elect Shapiro has secured 56 percent of the vote in Nov. 8's election, while Mastriano collected 42 percent. In a statement posted Sunday on social media, Mastriano conceded...
Pa. Democrats claim to flip House
HARRISBURG, Pa. — In a Wednesday press conference, Democratic leaders declared victory for majority control of the Pennsylvania State House. This would mark the first time Democrats held the majority since 2010. “And the truth is, we’ve won seats that people didn’t think we would be able to take...
Pennsylvania Dems retain 3 competative U.S. House seats
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democrats won all three of the most competitive congressional races in Pennsylvania this election cycle, giving the state a 9-to-8 Democratic-to-Republican delegation in Washington for the coming session. U.S. Reps. Susan Wild in Allentown and Matt Cartwright in Scranton both defeated Republicans in close rematches from...
No, conceding an election is not required | VERIFY
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Election day has come and gone, though some ballots across the country are still being counted. In many cases, however, candidates have called to concede races acknowledging their opponent has won. This includes Republican candidate Mehmet Oz calling John Fetterman to concede Pennsylvania's Senate race. However,...
In election, support for abortion rights was about much more
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — To Mona Cohen, a lifelong Philadelphia Democrat, democracy is under attack in the United States. In the midterm elections, she lists a woman’s right to abortion as one of many fleeting freedoms she voted to defend. Cohen, 68, feared the Supreme Court’s decision in...
The predicted 'Red Wave' recedes; both parties now have eyes on 2024 presidential election
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Senate and House races have been called in Pennsylvania—and the results could give insight on what the 2024 presidential election will produce. Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race was the most expensive race in the nation's history. Including their primaries, candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz both poured in a combined total of more than $373 million, according to OpenSecret, a nonpartisan groups that tracks money in politics.
Josh Shapiro defeats Doug Mastriano in Pa. governor race, AP projects
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has won the election for Pennsylvania governor, defeating Republican candidate Doug Mastriano, according to the AP projection. Shapiro and Lt. Governor Austin Davis will replace Tom Wolf, extending the eight-year run of Democratic control in the governor’s mansion. Shapiro enjoyed...
PennDOT wraps up 2022 construction season with South Central Pa. project recap
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT District 8, which covers South Central Pennsylvania, marked the end of the 2022 construction season with a recap of completed and upcoming projects. District 8 had 122 active projects in 2022, 54 of which were finished. The work included replacing or repairing 26 bridges...
Here's why AP called the Pennsylvania governor race for Josh Shapiro
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Republican Doug Mastriano could not catch up to Democrat Josh Shapiro's lead in the Pennsylvania governor's race. The deeper into the night it got, the clearer it was that the GOP state senator couldn't overtake Shapiro's lead. That's when The Associated Press called the contest early...
Rep. Lloyd Smucker wins race for Pennsylvania’s 11th Congressional District
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R ) has won a second consecutive term in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing the 11th Congressional District, according to the AP projection. Smucker was first elected to represent Pennsylvania's 16th Congressional District in 2016. Prior to joining Congress, Smucker was a...
Why AP called Pennsylvania Senate race for John Fetterman
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's performance with in-person and absentee votes in Philadelphia and in suburban Delaware County proved too much for Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to overcome. Because most of the votes still coming in were from places Fetterman was winning, that meant most...
Rep. Scott Perry wins race for 10th Congressional District
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Rep. Scott Perry won the seat over Democratic challenger Shamaine Daniels, according to the AP Projection. Prior to joining Congress, Rep. Perry served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2006 to 2012. From 2013-2017, he served as the Congressman from Pennsylvania’s 4th Congressional District and then earned re-election to the newly redistricted 10th District in 2018.
How long until some Pa. Election Results are revealed?
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It could take a few days to find out which party will control Congress, similar to what was seen in Pennsylvania in both 2020 & 2021. Some races are expected to be close, and some states, including Pennsylvania, have already warned counting could take days to complete.
At stake in Pennsylvania governor race: Abortion, presidency
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Voters electing a new governor of Pennsylvania will choose between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, with the future of abortion rights on the line, as well as management of the 2024 presidential election in a swing state that is often decisive. Shapiro, the state’s...
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Some of Pennsylvania's largest counties scrambled Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in, bringing about confusion and legal challenges in the battleground state on the eve of the election.
New study found drug overdose deaths are higher in minority communities
YORK, Pa. — New data from the CDC shows from 2019 to 2020, overdose rates increased by 44% and 39% among Black and American Indian or Alaska Native people respectively. “Without question, some individuals in our society are predisposed to certain health outcomes just because of who they are," said Geoffrey Roche from Harrisburg University.
How Pa. candidates plan to reduce crime and make communities safer
YORK, Pa. — Tavon Parker of York runs a mentorship organization called the Advantage Program. The program teaches local youth about important issues like personal finance and the importance of voting, and exposes them to experiences outside of the city. Parker, though, wasn’t always a role model. “I...
US Senate candidates Fetterman, Oz cast their votes
U.S. Senate candidates John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and Mehmet Oz (R-Pa.) cast their votes in the general election on Tuesday. Lt. Governor Fetterman cast his vote in person, alongside his wife Gisele, at New Hope Baptist Church in Braddock. According to his campaign, they were greeted by Braddock Mayor Delia Lennon-Winstead,...
Spanish-speaking voters make their way to the polls to cast their ballots
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvanians are making their way to the polls, including Spanish-speaking voters, some of whom are voting for the first time. “[It's] my first-time voting, I’m very excited," said Yoseny Aracena. Aracena became a U.S citizen last year, one of the things she was looking...
Households that use heating oil might see an increase in their bill
YORK, Pa. — This year it might cost you more to stay warmer during the winter months. “It isn't even cold, and prices were much higher than they were a year ago, and I’m afraid when it gets cold, those prices could go up a lot more," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.
