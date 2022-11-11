ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Doug Mastriano concedes Pa. gubernatorial election to Josh Shapiro

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano conceded the race to Democrat Josh Shapiro on Sunday. As of writing, Governor-elect Shapiro has secured 56 percent of the vote in Nov. 8's election, while Mastriano collected 42 percent. In a statement posted Sunday on social media, Mastriano conceded...
Pa. Democrats claim to flip House

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In a Wednesday press conference, Democratic leaders declared victory for majority control of the Pennsylvania State House. This would mark the first time Democrats held the majority since 2010. “And the truth is, we’ve won seats that people didn’t think we would be able to take...
Pennsylvania Dems retain 3 competative U.S. House seats

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democrats won all three of the most competitive congressional races in Pennsylvania this election cycle, giving the state a 9-to-8 Democratic-to-Republican delegation in Washington for the coming session. U.S. Reps. Susan Wild in Allentown and Matt Cartwright in Scranton both defeated Republicans in close rematches from...
No, conceding an election is not required | VERIFY

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Election day has come and gone, though some ballots across the country are still being counted. In many cases, however, candidates have called to concede races acknowledging their opponent has won. This includes Republican candidate Mehmet Oz calling John Fetterman to concede Pennsylvania's Senate race. However,...
The predicted 'Red Wave' recedes; both parties now have eyes on 2024 presidential election

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Senate and House races have been called in Pennsylvania—and the results could give insight on what the 2024 presidential election will produce. Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race was the most expensive race in the nation's history. Including their primaries, candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz both poured in a combined total of more than $373 million, according to OpenSecret, a nonpartisan groups that tracks money in politics.
Josh Shapiro defeats Doug Mastriano in Pa. governor race, AP projects

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has won the election for Pennsylvania governor, defeating Republican candidate Doug Mastriano, according to the AP projection. Shapiro and Lt. Governor Austin Davis will replace Tom Wolf, extending the eight-year run of Democratic control in the governor’s mansion. Shapiro enjoyed...
Why AP called Pennsylvania Senate race for John Fetterman

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's performance with in-person and absentee votes in Philadelphia and in suburban Delaware County proved too much for Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to overcome. Because most of the votes still coming in were from places Fetterman was winning, that meant most...
Rep. Scott Perry wins race for 10th Congressional District

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Rep. Scott Perry won the seat over Democratic challenger Shamaine Daniels, according to the AP Projection. Prior to joining Congress, Rep. Perry served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2006 to 2012. From 2013-2017, he served as the Congressman from Pennsylvania’s 4th Congressional District and then earned re-election to the newly redistricted 10th District in 2018.
At stake in Pennsylvania governor race: Abortion, presidency

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Voters electing a new governor of Pennsylvania will choose between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, with the future of abortion rights on the line, as well as management of the 2024 presidential election in a swing state that is often decisive. Shapiro, the state’s...
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Some of Pennsylvania's largest counties scrambled Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in, bringing about confusion and legal challenges in the battleground state on the eve of the election.
US Senate candidates Fetterman, Oz cast their votes

U.S. Senate candidates John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and Mehmet Oz (R-Pa.) cast their votes in the general election on Tuesday. Lt. Governor Fetterman cast his vote in person, alongside his wife Gisele, at New Hope Baptist Church in Braddock. According to his campaign, they were greeted by Braddock Mayor Delia Lennon-Winstead,...
