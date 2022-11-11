Cape Coral church helping couple rebuild home following extensive Hurricane Ian damage

SANIBEL, Fla. — One Cape Coral church is stepping in to help a family in need.

Cape Christian, located off Chiquita Boulevard South, has been sending relief teams into communities throughout Lee County to assist those in need.

“We changed all our efforts to going into the community and so we had about 350 jobs come through from mucking and gutting out houses, cutting trees down, tarping roofs, and doing just basic yard debris,” said Cape Christian Outreach Pastor, Marco Villalobos.

This weekend, the church will be starting one of their last projects on Sanibel. They’ll be helping Jerry Hough and his wife Jamie, who suffered extensive damage from the hurricane.

“It touches the heart. It is so wonderful to see the support from everyone in the community along with supporting our neighbors, helping them,” Hough said.

Having lived on Sanibel for the past two years, Hough says they evacuated inland when the storm hit, but didn’t expect this much damage to their home.

“We left here and I remember driving out and the park manager was at the gate and I said see you Friday. We thought for sure we’re coming back in two days.”

But it wasn’t two days. It was more than a week before they could return to the island, and ever since, they’ve been working to clean out their home.

“We began tearing down drywall. This was of course our kitchen which we just put in,” Hough said. “Day three we started ripping out the lower cabinets, taking out the appliances. Day four we took out all the flooring.”

Prior to moving to Southwest Florida, Jerry and Jamie lived in Omaha, Nebraska. Well it turns out, a local pastor who recently relocated from Omaha to Cape Coral, heard about their story and contacted Cape Christian.

“He’s like hey I have some friends who are going to come down and help, wanted to connect you guys and so he connected us and it just so happens that he’s friends with Jerry, whose house we’re in right now, and we decided hey, let’s meet Jerry,” Villalobos said.

This Saturday, a team from Omaha is expected to be in Southwest Florida to help Jerry and Jamie rebuild.

“It means the world to us to see that happen, that coming together,” Hough said. “The love, the support. The effort.”

They’ll be here for at least a week, trying to get as much done as possible before heading home.

“We’ve seen an entire region and community step up and help each other and so I think this is what the new future is going to look like here,” Villalobos said. “When (a) crisis hits hard in our area, we know what we’re capable of.”

If you’d like to help support Jerry and Jamie, CLICK HERE.