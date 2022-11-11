Read full article on original website
Prosecutors: No criminal charges expected from Giuliani raid
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will not face criminal charges over his interactions with Ukrainian figures in the runup to the 2020 presidential election
Jan. 6 Committee Weighing 'Next Steps' As Trump Defies Subpoena, Files Lawsuit
The former president failed to appear for a deposition in the House select committee's investigation of the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
House GOP to pick next leaders while inching toward majority
House Republicans grappling with the fallout from smaller-than-expected midterm election gains are scheduled to pick conference leaders on Tuesday, despite projections that haven’t officially determined if they will have control of the chamber. The elections will be a key step in House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) quest to secure the Speakership as conservatives consider […]
White House condemns first reported death sentence linked to protests in Iran
Iran reportedly issued its first death sentence linked to the uprising following the death of a young woman who was in police custody. According to CNN, the protester was sentenced to death for allegedly setting fire to a government building. The White House condemned the reported punishment, saying the world...
'A victory and a vindication for Democrats,' party hangs onto Senate despite inflation anxiety
Democrats will remain in the majority in the U.S. Senate following last Tuesday's election. Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican Adam Laxalt, tipping the balance of power of the Senate back to the Democrats and clinching the party the 50th seat in 2023 and 2024. The win likely means Sen. Chuck Schumer will remain the Majority Leader.
