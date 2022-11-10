ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas looking to play spoiler in the latest Battle for Golden Boot

By Kendall Hilton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wfaoW_0j6eTI2A00

Deep in the South, representing neighboring states, it’s that time of the year for Arkansas Razorbacks and LSU Tigers to have their annual Battle for the Golden Boot rivalry game .

The first matchup between the two schools was in 1901 and continued annually until 1936.

In 1966 the two schools met in the Cotton Bowl, which had National Championship implications. The Razorbacks were the defending champions looking to go back-to-back, but LSU played spoiler with their 14-7 win.

Recently, the rivalry has favored the team in purple and gold, with LSU walking away with the Golden Boot 14 times with two national championships to brag about.

Overall they hold the series lead 43-23-1.

The Razorbacks ended a five-game losing streak last season when they defeated LSU 16-13 in Baton Rouge. The win was recognized as one of the best during the Sam Pittman era, along with a road win against Texas.

In this year’s edition, the Razorbacks can spoil the Tigers’ college football playoff hopes, hosting the no. 6 team as a spoiler. This is the 10th time since 1996 that either team has ranked within the top ten.

The most memorable “spoiler game” came in 2007 when Darren McFadden ran wild for 206 yards, three touchdowns, and a passing touchdown in the Razorbacks’ 50-48 triple overtime win. LSU still made it to the National Championship game thanks to the horrid BCS, defeating Ohio State for the school’s fourth title.

List

Behind Enemy Lines: Arkansas- LSU Preview with LSU Wire's Tyler Nettuno

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20IH9P_0j6eTI2A00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

LSU moves up again in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have again moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 13. The Tigers moved up to No. 6 from the No. 7 spot. Below is a full list of rankings from Sunday, Nov. 13:. 1....
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
229K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy