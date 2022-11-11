Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
riograndeguardian.com
GBIC: Lots are selling fast at North Brownsville Industrial Park
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS – If everything goes well with negotiations the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation is currently involved in with various potential tenants, there will only be one or two lots left at Brownsville North Industrial Park. That is the message from Constanza Miner, interim executive director and CEO of...
Here Are Some Of Texas' Most Unique High School Mascots
Texas has some strange high school mascots.
Local clinic ensures healthcare for Valley Veterans
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is ensuring Valley Veterans are receiving the care they need during and after serving the country. Ronald Griffin, a U.S. Navy Reserve Veteran, said is receiving medical care at the VA clinic. “I’ve been to the VA, and they checked my […]
Veterans Day: How Texas is improving access to medical cannabis
With thousands of Texans using medical cannabis, Texas’ Department of Public Safety is looking to expand and improve the state’s Compassionate Use Program (CUP).
Millions of stimulus dollars available to Texas homeowners and renters
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) As you know, Texans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. So, if you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s how:
Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America
Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
keranews.org
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas' First Deaf Police Officer Speaks at Field Trip for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Students
Friday students from the Regional Day School Program for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, which is run through Crowley ISD, took a field trip to the Burleson Police Department. "I want to learn more about how cops, you know, work with deaf people," 15-year-old Ava Tinsley said through an American Sign Language interpreter.
riograndeguardian.com
Aleman: I’m proud of my work in Brownsville; now it’s time to help San Benito grow
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – It might seem strange to see the executive director of San Benito Economic Development Corporation celebrate a freight forwarding company move into an industrial park in Brownsville. However, when that person is Ramiro Aleman it is not strange at all. Aleman worked on the project to...
Texas cannabis decriminalization victories in midterms bode well for San Antonio petition drive
San Antonio activists are collecting signatures for a petition that would let local voters decide whether to decriminalize pot, among other city charter changes.
More Texas cities becoming a ‘sanctuary for the unborn’
Nearly 50 cities are already "sanctuary cities for the unborn" according to Texas Right to Life, most are in north and east Texas.
A Friendly Reminder To Texas: Keep An Eye Out For Giant Trains
When you a set of train tracks; keep in mind... there might be something flying down the tracks soon & when that train comes, it's best advised you move out of the way. Last thing you want is to get stuck and your car gets hit; that would really ruin your day.
First Muslims & openly gay Black men voted into Texas House
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The makeup of the Texas House of Representatives will become more diverse after a series of electoral victories during Tuesday's election, resulting in the number of openly gay Black lawmakers to triple and sending the first two Muslim legislators to serve at the State Capitol.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Brownsville home prices rising fast — even compared to other Texas cities
(Stacker) – If it feels like the Rio Grande Valley’s real estate has been getting less and less affordable, it’s not in your head. The Brownsville-Harlingen Metropolitan Statistical Area ranks 5th in a list of Texas metro areas with the most cities in the top 50 for real estate price increases. Homes in Hidalgo County also experienced a noticeable boost in prices over the past year.
San Angelo LIVE!
Operation Lone Star: Don't Fear the Reefer...
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry. Since...
KRGV
Hidalgo County approves launch of EMS services
Parts of Hidalgo County now have ambulance services again. On Friday, the county commissioners’ court approved a one-year contract with the Mission-based Skyline EMS to serve Hidalgo County precincts 1 and 3. The contract comes months after Pharr EMS — the ambulance service that served the area — announced...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
Click2Houston.com
Texas Democrats admit to faltering on messaging and voter turnout, contributing to resounding midterm losses
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The odds were more stacked than usual against Texas Democrats this election cycle, with an unpopular president from their party going against them. Yet there was still hope and cautious optimism within the party that if anyone could pull off the upset, it would be Beto O’Rourke.
defendernetwork.com
Texas we have a problem
I try real hard not to be a jaded conspiracy theorist, but I can’t help but give a serious side-eye when there are voting machine issues, but mostly in predominately Black areas. That’s exactly what happened this past Election Day. In Fort Bend and Harris Counties, voters who were at the polls when they opened, found themselves being told to wait or turned away because the machines were down. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum said some of it has to do with the manner in which the machines were set up, some of it has to do with the printers not doing what they were supposed to do, and some of it was the clerks assigned to work at that location who decided not to work that day. Because Tatum is Black, I like to lean on the side of these all being an unfortunate series of events. But I have questions. Why does this type of thing mostly happen in communities of color? Who’s deciding which machines go where? Was the plan always to make this hard so it could go to the Texas Supreme Court, which is GOP-led even though they should really be non-partisan? Like I said, I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but these are things that make you go hmmmmm.
46-Year-Old Sie Garcia Killed In A Fatal Crash In Weslaco (Weslaco,TX)
According to the Weslaco Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in Weslaco. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the auto-pedestrian accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred at the 2100 Block of North Texas Blvd.
Comments / 0