Fayetteville, AR

The Battle for the Golden Boot could be a trap game for LSU

By Kendall Hilton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Arkansas fell victim to the trap game against the Liberty Flames last Saturday, but it is now their turn to create the trap.

LSU enters this game ranked No. 7 in the latest College Playoff Rankings . While they are outside looking in on the top four, they still have a very strong chance to be in the top four when the final rankings are released on December 7.

If they can win the SEC West, whether they win the SEC Championship or not, their resume will be worthy of the top-four debate.

First, they must travel to Fayetteville for a rivalry game in Razorbacks Stadium. The last time the Razorbacks beat the Tigers in Fayetteville was in 2014, 17-0. Arkansas was unranked, while the Tigers were No. 20 in the polls.

LSU is not unbeatable, and if it weren’t for their four-game win streak that includes Alabama and Kentucky, we wouldn’t be having this conversation. The Razorbacks are walking into this game with nothing to lose except hurting their chances for bowl eligibility.

On paper, these teams aren’t unmatched. Both have solid quarterbacks and running backs and play good defense. What separates the two is execution.

The game has the ingredients of a trap game for LSU, which the Razorbacks should use as motivation.

