New York Post

Jaylen Brown rips Nike over Phil Knight’s Kyrie Irving comments

By Max Weisman
 4 days ago

see also Nike appears to be done with Kyrie Irving: 'Stepped over the line'

Celtics star Jaylen Brown has some thoughts for Nike.

On Thursday, the apparel giant’s founder Phil Knight said his company’s relationship with Kyrie Irving was likely over, saying the Nets star “ stepped over the line ” in sharing the link to an anti-Semitic movie.

“Since when did Nike care about ethics?,” Brown said in a tweet .

Brown’s comments allude to the accusations that Nike has come under that they use forced labor and sweatshops in East Asia to produce their products. The 26-year-old is currently without a sneaker deal, though he has worn Nike shoes during games this season.

Irving, currently serving a minimum five-game suspension from the Nets after sharing the link, defiantly refusing to apologize, and reportedly ghosting owner Joe Tsai, among other offenses, saw the sneaker giant put a stop to the release of his Kyrie 8 basketball shoe last week.

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” the company said in a statement. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p5PYF_0j6eTBr500
Kyrie Irving’s Nike deal is likely done forever.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g2UtP_0j6eTBr500
Jaylen Brown came to Kyrie Irving’s defense again after Phil Knight’s comments on Thursday.
Getty Images

Brown, vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, told reporters he believes the union will appeal Irving’s suspension because “a lot of the players expressed discomfort with the terms” of the suspension. Irving was given a list of things actions to complete before he plays for the Nets again.

Brown’s comments come on the heels of LeBron James decrying the Nets punitive measures earlier in the day.

“I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information and I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play,” James tweeted . “That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn- but he should be playing. What he’s asked to do to get back on the floor I think is excessive IMO. He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him.”

New York City, NY
