TRGP - Free Report) stock has risen 4.2% since its third-quarter results were announced on Nov 3. The positive response came despite the midstream energy infrastructure provider’s third-quarter earnings and sales underperforming the consensus mark. This could be attributed to record volumes in the Permian, NGL transportation and fractionation volumes and the integration of TRGP’s Delaware Basin acquisition, along with successfully bringing in two plants in the Permian Basin safely.

13 HOURS AGO