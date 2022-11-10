ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 86

Joseph Roberts
3d ago

Translation... 2 people who were jealous filed a lawsuit... because if they can't get it than nobody can... yawn it is still gonna happen..

Reply(7)
48
Just me
3d ago

Good grief people life's not fair, it's life 2 people didn't qualify so no has opportunity? I feel that this is a good thing and a lot of people that would benefit from this will but money back into the economy. Billionaires get so many tax breaks, so why isn't the poor man can't even get a measly $20, 000 that will be used to make the next generation prosper?

Reply(3)
36
Miranda
3d ago

as hard as we have been hit since COVID I actually am for this, and I didn't vote for Biden and I never will. but I know a lot of folks who have been hit hard by COVID and financially cannot handle the debt like they could pre COVID. if we can send billions of dollars to Ukraine, why cant we help our own? I'd much rather see Americans getting assistance than foreign nations. especially a foreign country that is known for money laundering and sex trafficking. it's crazy how other countries see more of our tax dollars than we do.

Reply(5)
26
