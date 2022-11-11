ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

WRDW-TV

Single-vehicle crashes kill 3 people in 2 days across the region

EHRHARDT, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Single-vehicle crashes have killed three people in two days in the region, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The first of two deadly crashes Sunday morning was reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Rivers Bridge Road near Hi Ki Pen Road about six miles west of Ehrhardt in Bamberg County.
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
swlexledger.com

One person dies in single-vehicle collision where driver was impaired at the time crash

Swansea, SC 11/14/2022 (Paul Kirby) – One man died on Saturday morning in a single-vehicle collision that happened around 9:30 a.m. This was November 12, 2022. According to Corporal David Jones, a spokesman for the SC Highway Patrol, this collision happened in the vicinity of Calhoun Road and Brookhaven Court southwest of the Town of Swansea, SC.
SWANSEA, SC
WJBF

19-year-old killed in Bamberg County crash

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a crash in Bamberg County. It happened around Sunday, November 13th about 4:40 a.m. on Rivers Bridge Road near High Chi Pen Road 6 miles from Ehrhardt. A 19-year-old from Barnville, S.C. was driving a Dodge pick-up south on Rivers Bridge Road. The driver traveled […]
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Richland County Sheriff's Department Investigating Gunfire At Mall

(Richland County, SC)-- The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports of gunfire inside a mall in Columbia. Multiple 911 calls were made about gunfire inside Columbia Place Mall on Saturday. Responding police found no evidence of injuries at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Scene secured after shots fired call at Columbia mall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Richland County deputies say people can return to shopping after they responded to reports of shots fired at a mall. The sheriff’s office says multiple agencies were called to Columbia Place Mall on Two Notch Road. No injuries were reported, and the scene was secured...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Darlington County coroner investigating deadly house fire

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An investigation is underway into a house fire on East Old Camden Road just outside of Hartsville early Sunday morning where one person was killed, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Hardee said the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), South Carolina Fire Marshal’s...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Grab your jacket: Cooldown on the way for the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry will see temperatures fall into the 30s by early Monday morning. A cold front that moved across South Carolina is bringing what may feel like a big drop in temperatures with it. As of Sunday morning, Orangeburg’s temperature had dropped to 48...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia Waste Management adds new drop-off service for leaves

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia Solid Waste Management announced a new option for getting rid of nature's litter - specifically leaves. “Every year what we go through what’s called leaf season basically all the leaves are on the ground and we get behind in collections just because there’s so much more material out,” Samantha Yager, superintendent of waste management, said.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies victim of Lexington Co. collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim who died after a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Wescott Road and Bush River Road. The collision occurred on Thursday, Nov. 10, around 4 p.m. in Lexington County. According to coroner Fisher, Jennifer Oneal...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Cat rescued from inside vehicle by Richland County deputies

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A cat has a new home thanks to a deputy with the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Officials said deputy Sarah Merriman rescued a tiny kitten from inside a truck on Wednesday, October 9. Merriman then took the feline to the Sunset Animal Clinic where...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Man arrested for deadly shooting on Hardwood Dr.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a man for a deadly shooting on Hardwood Dr. According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to the 100 block of Hardwood Dr. in Columbia on Sunday around 4:25 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Deputies located a man outside...
COLUMBIA, SC

