Read full article on original website
Related
Drivers urged to avoid busy section of Main Street due to road closure, repair work
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has closed a busy section of Main Street so the city's water department can make unspecified repairs. According to a notice from the city, Main Street will be closed from Gervais to Lady Street for an unspecified amount of time to allow Columbia Water to "make necessary repairs."
Vehicle hits 2 homes, building in Darlington County, highway patrol says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into two homes and one other building Monday morning in Darlington County, according to Cpl. David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of Birch Leaf Drive, Jones said. The vehicle reportedly hit the front porch of one […]
WRDW-TV
Single-vehicle crashes kill 3 people in 2 days across the region
EHRHARDT, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Single-vehicle crashes have killed three people in two days in the region, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The first of two deadly crashes Sunday morning was reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Rivers Bridge Road near Hi Ki Pen Road about six miles west of Ehrhardt in Bamberg County.
swlexledger.com
One person dies in single-vehicle collision where driver was impaired at the time crash
Swansea, SC 11/14/2022 (Paul Kirby) – One man died on Saturday morning in a single-vehicle collision that happened around 9:30 a.m. This was November 12, 2022. According to Corporal David Jones, a spokesman for the SC Highway Patrol, this collision happened in the vicinity of Calhoun Road and Brookhaven Court southwest of the Town of Swansea, SC.
AOL Corp
Driver killed crashing into culvert by Midlands road, SC Highway Patrol says
A Midlands resident was killed in an early-morning car crash, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sunday. The single-vehicle collision happened at about 4:45 a.m. in Saluda County, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. A 1997 Honda sedan was driving north on Old Chappells Ferry Road when it crossed the...
19-year-old killed in Bamberg County crash
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a crash in Bamberg County. It happened around Sunday, November 13th about 4:40 a.m. on Rivers Bridge Road near High Chi Pen Road 6 miles from Ehrhardt. A 19-year-old from Barnville, S.C. was driving a Dodge pick-up south on Rivers Bridge Road. The driver traveled […]
iheart.com
Richland County Sheriff's Department Investigating Gunfire At Mall
(Richland County, SC)-- The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports of gunfire inside a mall in Columbia. Multiple 911 calls were made about gunfire inside Columbia Place Mall on Saturday. Responding police found no evidence of injuries at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
live5news.com
Deputies: Scene secured after shots fired call at Columbia mall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Richland County deputies say people can return to shopping after they responded to reports of shots fired at a mall. The sheriff’s office says multiple agencies were called to Columbia Place Mall on Two Notch Road. No injuries were reported, and the scene was secured...
wpde.com
Darlington County coroner investigating deadly house fire
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An investigation is underway into a house fire on East Old Camden Road just outside of Hartsville early Sunday morning where one person was killed, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Hardee said the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), South Carolina Fire Marshal’s...
live5news.com
Grab your jacket: Cooldown on the way for the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry will see temperatures fall into the 30s by early Monday morning. A cold front that moved across South Carolina is bringing what may feel like a big drop in temperatures with it. As of Sunday morning, Orangeburg’s temperature had dropped to 48...
Columbia Waste Management adds new drop-off service for leaves
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia Solid Waste Management announced a new option for getting rid of nature's litter - specifically leaves. “Every year what we go through what’s called leaf season basically all the leaves are on the ground and we get behind in collections just because there’s so much more material out,” Samantha Yager, superintendent of waste management, said.
wach.com
Richland County deputies secure area after reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the area is secured after reports of a shooting incident at a Columbia area mall. People can return to their normal shopping activities according to officials. Officials said multiple agencies responded to shots fired at the Columbia Place...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim of Lexington Co. collision
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim who died after a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Wescott Road and Bush River Road. The collision occurred on Thursday, Nov. 10, around 4 p.m. in Lexington County. According to coroner Fisher, Jennifer Oneal...
South Carolina rebate checks are coming. When can you expect to get it and how much it will be?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)– If you are a South Carolina taxpayer, a rebate check might be hitting your mailbox soon. The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) has begun issuing the first round of rebate checks to eligible taxpayers in the state, the department announced Monday. State lawmakers approved the rebate in June as they passed the […]
wach.com
Columbia resident pushing for uniform tracking device, alert system for vulnerable adults
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- A Columbia resident is fighting for a better way to find missing and vulnerable adults by proposing a tracking device system, taking the plea before state lawmakers ahead of the legislative session in January. “I know my mom wore that before she passed away, and...
SLED report: 99 murders in 6 Grand Strand, Pee Dee counties in 2021
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 18% of all the murders recorded in South Carolina in 2021 happened in the six counties included in the News13 viewing area, according to a 304-page report released on Thursday by SLED. The agency’s annual Crime in South Carolina report showed that 99 of the state’s 566 murders were […]
wpde.com
Cat rescued from inside vehicle by Richland County deputies
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A cat has a new home thanks to a deputy with the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Officials said deputy Sarah Merriman rescued a tiny kitten from inside a truck on Wednesday, October 9. Merriman then took the feline to the Sunset Animal Clinic where...
WLTX.com
Gunfire reported at Columbia Place Mall late Saturday
The incident led to a large police presence. No injuries were reported and no one has been taken into custody at this time.
coladaily.com
Man arrested for deadly shooting on Hardwood Dr.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a man for a deadly shooting on Hardwood Dr. According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to the 100 block of Hardwood Dr. in Columbia on Sunday around 4:25 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Deputies located a man outside...
WJCL
Authorities: 16-year-old dead in South Carolina, 2 drive-by shootings follow
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are investigating after the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy, and two drive-by shootings that followed. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, the injured teen was dropped off at the Colleton Medical Center early Sunday...
Comments / 0