Man injured in Tarrant shooting
TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Tarrant Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Pinson Street around 4:28 p.m. A woman allegedly began shooting at a child’s birthday party in the Event Center. A 42-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to […]
wbrc.com
3 children found safe, woman in custody after suspected kidnapping in S.C.
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Three young children believed to have been kidnapped by a family member in South Carolina have been found safe, authorities said Monday. The York County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and 9-month-old Ja’Hanie McKinney would be checked by EMS staff “to be on the safe side.”
wbrc.com
St. Clair Co. school board member resigns
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - According to St. Clair County Superintendent Justin Burns, Dr. Mike Hobbs has resigned from the Springville School Board of Education seat. Resumes and letters of interest are being considered. The person who fills this vacant seat must reside in the Springville school district. If...
wbrc.com
Train collides with truck in Lipscomb
LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WBRC) -A truck was struck by a train at a railroad crossing in Lipscomb on Sunday night. Authorities say the truck was hit on the tracks at Avenue H. No one was injured in the accident. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store...
Birmingham man killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in St. Clair County Friday morning. At approximately 4:50 a.m., Jawaune Morris, 26, died when the Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He was reportedly not using a seat belt at the time of the […]
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
wbrc.com
‘Communities need to get involved’: Central Alabama teacher’s union president reacts to failing schools list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Department of Education has released its list of failing schools for 2022, as required by the Alabama Accountability Act. 79 schools are listed, which is up from the 75 released in 2019. Several school districts in Central Alabama are listed: 13 Birmingham City Schools, five Jefferson County Schools, three Tuscaloosa City Schools, and two Bessemer City Schools.
Walmart forced to pay millions after Alabama lawsuit settlement, AG
A major multi-million dollar settlement has been reached between Walmart and almost 300 Alabama towns, cities, and counties after a lawsuit was filed accusing the major retailer of contributing to the opioid crisis in the state, per the Alabama Attorney General.
Thanksgiving 2022: Turkey giveaways to help Alabama families in need
Alabama people who need help with Thanksgiving dinner have a chance to get free turkeys at events throughout the state. Here are some giveaways in Birmingham, Huntsville, Hayneville, Montgomery and Mobile, organized by folks who want to spread holiday cheer to hundreds of families. When: Monday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m.-6...
Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic
The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
Bitter Cold Temps Prompt Freeze Warning in Portions of Alabama
You can expect below-average temperatures this week and even into next week. We might be in-store for a chilly Thanksgiving holiday. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist reports that “despite a sunny sky, we are forecasting a high in the 47-52 degree range today over the northern half of Alabama... the average high for Birmingham on November 13 is 66.”
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Overnight freeze warning in place to start the week
COLD, DRY SUNDAY: Despite a sunny sky, we are forecasting a high in the 47-52 degree range today over the northern half of Alabama... the average high for Birmingham on November 13 is 66. Tomorrow will be dry and warmer with a high around 60, but clouds return tomorrow night,...
wvtm13.com
Alabama artist's work appears in 'Black Panther' sequel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local man is making his movie debut in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — without actually being in the film. Some of Larry Allen's beautiful hand-crafted pottery was used in the film. His carefully detailed vessels caught the eye of producers who were on a nationwide search.
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama Champion: Dale Thornton gives back to Miles College
Success doesn't always translate into a giving heart, but that is evident with this week's Alabama Champion. Dale Thornton is a successful businessman and owns McDonald's franchises in the Birmingham area. He recently was moved to give Miles College, his alma mater $500,000. He says he just wanted to give back to the school that gave him the key to success.
wvtm13.com
Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama
Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
IRS hiring 700 new employees, multiple jobs open in Alabama
The Internal Revenue Service is looking to hire as many as 700 people to help at Taxpayer Assistance Centers across the country, including some in Alabama. The jobs are in addition to the more than 4,000 people recently hired to fill customer service representative positions, the agency said, and will instead be stationed at walk-in sites in every state.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wbrc.com
Preparing your car for the cold winter season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Freezing temperatures are finally here in Alabama and before we get too deep into the winter season, your car needs to get checked. That cold weather can do some real damage to vehicles not properly maintained. “We see tires going flat overnight in the driveway, we...
alreporter.com
Gov. Ivey awards $464,029 to reduce energy costs
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $464,029 to help local governments, public schools and nonprofit groups cut expenses by making their facilities more energy efficient. The grant recipients will replace outdated heating, cooling, lighting or other systems with modern and efficient equipment that is less expensive to operate. One...
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
