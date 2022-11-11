RockfordScanner.com : High Speed Police Chase With Several Juveniles In A Stolen Vehicle, Armed With Multiple Firearms

Read full article on original website
Carjacked Amazon truck crashes into several vehicles on West Side, 1 injured, Chicago police say
In all, that suspect crashed into four vehicles on the West Side before being taken into custody, Chicago police said.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Multi-Vehicle Accident, Involving A Police Officer
Thieves ram stolen car into Oak Forest gun range, steal 23 guns, police say
Thieves rammed a gun range in south suburban Oak Forest and stole 23 guns, police said.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Suspects Fled From Police in A Vehicle, Then On Foot. Search Currently Ongoing…
1 dead after Touhy Avenue crash: Lincolnwood police
Police said the vehicle was driving very fast before it crashed into a tree.
cwbchicago.com
Red Line passenger wielded box cutter, jumped from moving train to escape robbers, prosecutors say
CHICAGO — A Red Line passenger pulled an emergency escape lever and jumped from a moving train to escape a group of robbers who attacked him in the Loop, prosecutors said Sunday. Two men are charged with being part of the group, including one on bail for allegedly battering...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Another Shooting incident in Rockford
Kidnapping suspect in custody after police chase on Chicago's Near North Side: Illinois State Police
A kidnapping suspect is in custody after a police chase on Chicago's North Side, ISP said.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : More shots fired on the West side
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Illinois man allegedly reached over 120 mph in police chase on I-94
RACINE — A 44-year-old Illinois man allegedly reached speeds of 120 mph during a police chase in Racine County. Clifton L. Foster, of Zion, was charged with five felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and possession of marijuana and misdemeanor counts of operate motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install ignition interlock device.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Adult Male Shooting Victim In Rockford Overnight
Surveillance video shows struggle between armed robbery suspect, victim on Near West Side: CPD
ABC7 has frozen the video before the woman is knocked to the ground.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 56-year-old who was sitting on porch in Bronzeville
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting another man who was sitting on a porch in Bronzeville last Thursday. Kenneth Haywood, 30, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. According to police, Haywood allegedly shot and killed a 56-year-old man who was sitting outside of a home...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Another Shooting Incident, Police Drove By, But did NOT Stop To Investigate
Chicago police seek man for questioning in relation to West Garfield Park liquor store homicide
Police said two people got into an argument and that's when the victim was shot.
rockfordscanner.com
Numerous Retail Thefts and Robberies That Have Happened Recently. Just imagine, how many suspects WOULD BE CAUGHT if the public were informed….
5 suspects in custody, 1 in hospital after being shot by police after attempted traffic stop, CPD says
CHICAGO — Five people are in custody and three people were taken to the hospital from a shooting that involved police near Humboldt Park Saturday evening, Chicago police and fire say. According to the Chicago Police Department, five suspects are in custody — including one person who was shot by police — after tactical officers […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : (Earlier Today) Accident With Possible Multiple Injuries
Carjacking suspects hospitalized after I-55 chase ends in crash on SW Side: Illinois State Police
An I-55 police chase ended in a crash early Friday morning, ISP said.
Couple robbed, carjacked while loading car with laundry on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A Hispanic couple was loading their car with laundry to go to the nearby laundromat in Cragin when they were robbed and carjacked. Police say around 5 a.m. Saturday a husband and wife were in the 2300 block of North Lamon Avenue when three Black men took their car and their phones.
