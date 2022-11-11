ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

News 12

Orange County superintendent resigns amidst controversy

An openly gay superintendent in Orange County has resigned following alleged backlash over his sexual orientation and a series of social media posts. Florida Union School Superintendent Larry Leaven resigned Nov. 1. A Facebook group called Mom’s For Liberty is taking credit and referencing a controversial book about gender identity,...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Tom Handy

Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000

Mayor Eric Adams closing down tent cityScreenshot from Twitter. Since Texas Governor Greg Abbott started bussing migrants to New York City on August 1 this year, New York was overwhelmed. The number of migrants was too much for the city to manage. So, Mayor Eric Adams decided to close the migrant shelter after a little over a month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in New York City after 200-mile trip from upstate New York

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree finally made its way to Manhattan Saturday morning. Crane crews lugged the massive Norway Spruce to Rockefeller Plaza after its overnight, three-hour, 200-mile journey from Queensbury, New York, a town just south of Lake George. The chief gardener from Tishman Speyer searches every year for the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkmag.com

A Brooklyn doc’s warning on Covid: ‘We’re going to see an increase over the winter’

Don’t shoot the messenger, but we’re not out of the woods yet. Flu season is upon us, and with the holidays approaching, medical experts expect new coronavirus subvariants and a general uptick in cases. Already, according to Dana Mazo, an infectious disease specialist and assistant clinical professor of medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, hospitalizations are at a higher rate this November than the same period last year.
BROOKLYN, NY

