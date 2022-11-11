Read full article on original website
High school girls soccer: Districts with parish teams have new looks this season
Two districts with parish teams have new looks this season. Benton and Haughton have moved up from Division II to Division I. They join Airline, Byrd, Captain Shreve and Southwood in District 1. After competing in Division I for three seasons, Parkway is moving back down to Division II where...
Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Greenacres, Haughton get wins
Cope took the lead in both Bossier Parish middle school divisions with close victories over Benton at home Thursday. In two extremely competitive contests, Cope won the eighth-grade game 21-20 and the seventh-grade game 26-24. In another eighth-grade game, Greenacres defeated Rusheon 28-14 at Greenacres. In other seventh-grade games, Greenacres...
High school football: Haughton upsets Airline in first round of playoffs
Over the last three seasons, Haughton Head Coach Jason Brotherton has seen his quarterback, Colin Rains, have some outstanding performances. But Rains’ performance against Airline in the first round of the Non-Select Division I playoffs may have topped them all. Rains rushed for 222 yards on 23 carries and...
Veteran owned business opens in Haughton
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting event for Stacy Berry Real Estate in Haughton on Friday November 11, 2022. Stacy Berry Real Estate is a Veteran owned business, but that’s not all. Everybody in the company’s office is either a military child or the spouse of active duty military personnel.
