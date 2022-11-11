ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Spot

See Spot. See Spot run. See Spot play. Spot is fun. Adopt Spot today!. Spot came to the shelter when his family was unable to care for him. He’s four years old and weighs 62 pounds. He loves to run, play, and go on walks. He may seem independent...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Barclay Announces Third Annual Stocking Drive for Syracuse VA

Today, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) announced the third annual “Stockings for Veterans” drive – an effort to collect personal-care items for veterans who must spend the Christmas holiday at the VA Medical Center in Syracuse. The drive is also a chance to stock much-needed supplies...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

James J. Winterhalt – November 11, 2022

James Winterhalt, 92, passed away Friday November 11, 2022 at his home in Oswego. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, son of the late John and Mary (Ring) Perry. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley (Leroy) Winterhalt, sisters Romayne (Vernon) Gernhart and Betty Jean (James) MacDonald, and grandson James Perry.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Flora A. Cincotta – November 12, 2022

Flora A. Cincotta, 97, of Fulton, and later Oswego died Saturday November 12, 2022, in Seneca Hill Manor. Mrs. Cincotta was born in Norwich, NY the son of the late Gaetano and Grazia (Maiurano) Spadaro. She received her Bachelor Degree from Syracuse University in Nursing. Mrs. Cincotta was a past...
FULTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Central New York family competes on ‘Family Feud’: ‘We just had a lot of fun’

A Central New York family is headed to one of television’s most iconic game shows. The O’Gorman family from Oswego will appear on “Family Feud” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, for a chance to win cash and prizes from host Steve Harvey. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald will compete together, attempting to guess popular answers to survey questions while “feuding” with another family.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

DSS Goes Purple to Raise Awareness of Domestic Violence

In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, employees from the Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) participated in National Wear Purple Day to show their support for Oswego County Opportunities Services to Aid Families program (SAF) and their commitment to ending domestic violence. “Each year DSS recognizes Domestic Violence...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Aaron Granger – November 11, 2022

Aaron Granger, 50, of Fulton died Friday November 11, 2022 in St. Joseph Hospital, Syracuse after a brief illness. Aaron was born in Sodus, NY the son of the late Ronald and Pamela (Sampson) Granger. Aaron had a big heart and was willing to help anyone that needed it, he...
FULTON, NY
iheartoswego.com

Port of Oswego Makes $3.5 Million in Dock Upgrades

Anyone in the city of Oswego over the last year and a half has seen cranes, trucks and local construction workers heading for the port. In the last 18 months, the port has invested over $3.5 million in dock upgrades and that number will double by the end of next year, said William Scriber, executive director, CEO, Port of Oswego Authority (POA).
OSWEGO, NY
iheart.com

CNY Man Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Irondequoit Girl

A Central New York man is accused of raping a 13-year-old Irondequoit girl. Police in Fulton, about half an hour northwest of Syracuse, say they found the girl at the home of 35-year-old Bernard Hammond the Third. This after a call from Irondequoit Police. They say Hammond arranged to meet...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NOTICE: Police have identified suspect in Lowville Walmart shoplifting case

LOWVILLE- Authorities in Lewis County have identified the suspect in regards to an ongoing shoplifting case from the Lowville Walmart. The Sheriff's Office would like to thank those who reached out with tips. Image provided via Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. This story was updated as of 5:31 a.m. Friday, November...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
SYRACUSE, NY

