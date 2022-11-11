ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee host Young and the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (8-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (10-2, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trae Young meet when Milwaukee hosts Atlanta. Antetokounmpo ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.8 points per game and Young ranks ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder set for matchup with the Knicks

Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (6-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder face the New York Knicks. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks seventh in the league scoring 30.5 points per game. The Knicks are 4-2 on their...
Booker, Phoenix set for matchup with Miami

Phoenix Suns (8-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (6-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker leads Phoenix into a matchup against Miami. He currently ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 26.7 points per game. The Heat have gone 5-4 at home. Miami is sixth...
No. 3 Houston plays Oral Roberts following Walker's 23-point outing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-1) at Houston Cougars (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston hosts the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Jarace Walker scored 23 points in Houston's 81-55 victory against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks. Houston went 32-6 overall a season ago while going 16-1 at home. The Cougars...
Was Justin Jefferson's catch better than OBJ's?

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson hauled in an all-time great catch during Minnesota’s remarkable 33-30 win over Buffalo on Sunday. It came in a crucial spot, preserving the Vikings' last-ditch effort to put points on the board in a game that appeared all but over early in the fourth.
