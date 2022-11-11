ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WSAV News 3

Check power outages maps in Ga., SC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole is now a strong tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. Local impacts of heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds and a chance for isolated tornadoes are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today and Friday. Click on the links below to get the latest on your power company’s […]
SAVANNAH, GA
13WMAZ

The Great Resignation and what it means for Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — The COVID-19 pandemic caused national turmoil and record shattering unemployment numbers. People lost their jobs as businesses closed leading to a 12.3 unemployment rate in April 2020. The most recent rate is less than 3%. Many have called this "The Great Resignation" but are we finally...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Gas prices are on the rise again in Georgia

Despite a slight increase in gas prices across Georgia, the state continues to have the cheapest gas in the nation. According to the AAA Weekly Fuel Report, Georgia’s state average went up 4 cents this week, making the average $3.16 on Monday morning. The increase is 10 cents less...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Doctors warn of early flu spike in Georgia, SC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia and South Carolina are among the states seeing the highest cases of flu. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has seven states, including Georgia and South Carolina in the highest category for flu activity. The CDC says hospitalization rates for the flu haven’t been this high this early […]
GEORGIA STATE
thegeorgiasun.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,124,255 which is 1,173% higher than the state average of $323,991.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

GDOT: Interstate Lane Closure for the I-16 at I-95 Improvement Projects Through November 19

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. NOTE:...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Georgia schools: Bethesda Academy will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 14. The Children’s Village will be closed […]
SAVANNAH, GA

