ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

How to watch the Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase

By Dustin Bailey
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jLTTW_0j6eR3fG00

A Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase is on the way, promising an extensive look at the upcoming RPG covering everything from the character creator to combat.

The showcase will "take you through a small tour of Hogwarts Castle, a deep dive into the character creator system, a first look at the UI, and an introduction to combat." The stream will be hosted by game director Alan Tew, senior environment artist Boston Madsen, community manager Chandler Wood, and community guest James 'XpectoGO' Whitehead. YouTube metadata suggests the video will be 46 minutes long, but some chunk of that could be made up by a countdown timer or similar pre-roll video.

Here's how to watch the Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase

The Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase will broadcast on YouTube and Twitch on November 11, 2022 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT / 7pm CET. You can follow those links to the relevant videos, or just bookmark this page and click the embedded YouTube video above when the time comes.

There've been a handful of bits of Hogwarts Legacy footage over the past few months, though we haven't seen anything truly substantial since the State of Play broadcast back in March. The game has been delayed multiple times, first out of 2021, then out of 2022. The devs announced a few months ago that Hogwarts Legacy is now set to launch on February 10, 2023 .

Although she is not involved in the development of Hogwarts Legacy, GamesRadar+ acknowledges the role of J.K. Rowling in the creation of the Wizarding World, as well as her publicly-stated, harmful views regarding the rights of transgender people. If you'd like to offer your support to the communities affected by Rowling's rhetoric, consider donating to the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, or Mermaids in the UK.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

NASA, Meta and Three Tech Shops Collaborate to Bring Moon Rocket Launch in Real Time VR to Global Audiences

Video streaming and the metaverse are converging to carry immersive live images of a moon launch to viewers worldwide. The collaboration centers on NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon for the first time in 50 years. Visuals of the program’s Nov. 15 launch – albeit without people on board – will be available for viewing by a global audience in real time via video streaming. Scheduled to begin shooting just before midnight, Eastern Time, images and sound of the Artemis liftoff will be simulcast in ultra-high-definition to Meta Horizon Worlds venues (part of Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook)...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
GamesRadar

Pentiment review: "It's like scampering around inside a 16th century comic book"

Lodging in the Gertner's guest room in Pentiment isn't exactly a life of luxury, but it's comfortable enough. Except that is for the pangs of guilt. It's only when you return to the farmhouse at night that you realize what it means to be renting out the upper floor – five Gertners are crammed into a pair of single beds downstairs, including the formidable Big Jorg, with the...
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

32K+
Followers
36K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy