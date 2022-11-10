A Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase is on the way, promising an extensive look at the upcoming RPG covering everything from the character creator to combat.

The showcase will "take you through a small tour of Hogwarts Castle, a deep dive into the character creator system, a first look at the UI, and an introduction to combat." The stream will be hosted by game director Alan Tew, senior environment artist Boston Madsen, community manager Chandler Wood, and community guest James 'XpectoGO' Whitehead. YouTube metadata suggests the video will be 46 minutes long, but some chunk of that could be made up by a countdown timer or similar pre-roll video.

Here's how to watch the Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase

The Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase will broadcast on YouTube and Twitch on November 11, 2022 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT / 7pm CET. You can follow those links to the relevant videos, or just bookmark this page and click the embedded YouTube video above when the time comes.

There've been a handful of bits of Hogwarts Legacy footage over the past few months, though we haven't seen anything truly substantial since the State of Play broadcast back in March. The game has been delayed multiple times, first out of 2021, then out of 2022. The devs announced a few months ago that Hogwarts Legacy is now set to launch on February 10, 2023 .

Although she is not involved in the development of Hogwarts Legacy, GamesRadar+ acknowledges the role of J.K. Rowling in the creation of the Wizarding World, as well as her publicly-stated, harmful views regarding the rights of transgender people. If you'd like to offer your support to the communities affected by Rowling's rhetoric, consider donating to the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, or Mermaids in the UK.