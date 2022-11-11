No. 12 Texas vs. Houston Christian: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns are looking to get off to a 2-0 start on Thursday night.

AUSTIN - After starting the season with a blowout win over the UTEP Miners in Game 1, the Texas Longhorns are looking to make it 2-0 at the Moody Center on Thursday night, when the Houston Christian Huskies come to town .

In the opener, the Longhorns were led by newcomer and Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter, who finished the game with 18 points and five rebounds on 6 of 8 shooting, while fellow transfer Sir'Jabari Rice was second on the team with 14 points.

And the two new faces leading the team was no surprise to Texas head coach Chris Beard.

“Tyrese Hunter, state champion in high school, Sweet 16 as a freshman,” Beard said. “Jabari Rice has played in championship games everywhere he's ever been. We talk about it a lot. Has this guy won? You know early on if a guy is talking about winning and championships and the NCAA Tournament. That’s different than a guy that might be talking about minutes, shots and name, image and likeness.”

Rounding out the scoring was Marcus Carr with 12 points, Dylan Disu with 10 points, and Timmy Allen with nine points.

Texas faced this same team (then known as Houston Baptist) last year in Austin, despatching the overwhelmed Huskies 92-48 on November 9 at the Erwin Center.

The Huskies lost their season opener 77-66 to Florida International and were led by Brycen Long's 28 points.

The Longhorns will enter the game as a 37-point favorite over the Huskies. The game will be broadcast on Longhorn Network, and on the radio via the Longhorn Radio Network, and Sirius XM.

Tip-off is set for 8 pm.

Live updates will appear below at tip-off.

Starters for Texas:

- Timmy Allen

- Dylan Disu

- Marcus Carr

- Tyrese Hunter

- Dillon Mitchell

Starters for Houston Christian:

- Brycen Long

- Maks Klanjscek

- Bonke Maring

- Pierce Bazil

- Sam Hofman

Under-16:

The Longhorns jumped out to a quick 12-0 start, highlighted by an early play-of-the-season candidate. Off a turnover, Marcus Carr dribbled around his back to get past his defender before tossing a lob to Dillon Mitchell for the dunk. The Huskies had four turnovers in the first three minutes

Under-12:

The Huskies finally got on the board near the 13-minute mark, but the Longhorns had already built an 18-2 lead after Arterio Morris soared in for a fast-break layup.

Under-8:

Mitchell continued to be a menace on the boards, as he was already up to seven rebounds with nine minutes left in the half. He then added another highlight dunk and chase-down block for good measure. Texas was up 24-4 at the eight-minute mark.

Under-4:



HCU guard Maks Klanjscek nailed the first 3-pointer of the game for the Huskies to make it a 24-7 game.

The Longhorns continued to be ice cold from deep themselves, as they were 0 for 11 at the four-minute mark of the half. Huskies guard Tristan Moore hit from deep to give HCU its 10th point of the half with about three minutes left.

A breakaway layup from Tyrese Hunter at the first-half buzzer gave Texas a 39-12 lead headed into the locker room.

HALFTIME: Texas 39, Houston Christian 12

Under-16:



Dylan Disu with a nice start to the second half for the Longhorns. The offense starting to pickup a little bit as well.

Marcus Carr with the last bucket to extend the lead to 49-18 Longhorns. The defense continues to be suffocating as the Huskies are finding it very difficult to score.

Longhorns have an opportunity tonight to play some bench players and continue to improve their depth. A good amount of positives throughout tonight's contest so far.

Texas 49, Houston Christian 18

Under-12:



Texas starting to make this game into a scrimmage. They lead 58-19 over the Huskies with incredible defense.

Sir'Jabari Rice showing his outside shooting ability as he scores five points since the last official timeout.

Texas 58, Houston Christian 19

Under-8:



The Longhorn defense might set records tonight as Houston Christian has still not scored.

Timmy Allen and Dillion Mitchell getting involved in the scoring. Both have scored layups resulting in the Longhorns to lead by almost 50.

Texas 66, Houston Christian 19

Under-4:

Alex Anamekwe scores for the Longhorns as the freshman getting meaninful minutes. Arterio Morris and Dillion Mitchell both getting in on the offense with a layup and a dunk. Cole Bott and Gavin Perryman also hit shots for Texas.

The Longhorns defense is going to set all kinds of records tonight with this incredible performance. Houston Christian might not even scrape 30 tonight in Austin.

Texas 82, Houston Christian 26

FINAL: Texas 82,Houston Christian 31

