ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

Shawnee Mission West has two D1 signees on National Signing Day

By PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oNj05_0j6ePuza00

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Lots of players around the country signed their letters of intent to play collegiate sports this week including two at Shawnee Mission West.

Volleyball player Reagan Barth and basketball player S’Mya Nichols both signed up to play for Division 1 programs in their respective sports.

FOX4 Sports: Read more Chiefs, Royals, Sporting, Current news

Barth will be heading to Georgia Southern to play outside hitter while Nichols will be staying at home to play for the University of Kansas.

Barth led the Vikings to the most wins in the program since 2017 this season.

Nichols is a five-star basketball prospect and is ranked as one of the top 50 women’s basketball players in the nation by ESPN.

End Zone Extra: Sign up to get our Kansas City Chiefs newsletter twice a week

Nichols will miss the beginning of the season as she recovers from a knee injury but will join her team midway through her senior year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

K-State football moves up in newest AP Poll

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After K-State football dominated in a 31-3 win against Baylor, the Wildcats have moved up four spots on the newest AP Poll. KSU now sits at No. 19 in the poll, a step up from last week’s ranking. Last week, K-State dropped ten spots to No. 23 following its loss to Texas. […]
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas loses Texas Tech after multiple miscues

LUBBOCK, Texas. — It was tough night for Kansas against Texas Tech on Saturday evening. Multiple blunders would end up costing the Jayhawks, including a missed and blocked field goal and a late-game fumble deep in Kansas’ own territory. The Jayhawks run defense was shaky on the evening, giving up 260 yards and four touchdowns. […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCTV 5

Hogan Prep shuts down high school over safety concerns

'It made me sick': Aviation community in Kansas City reacts to tragic Dallas crash. A plane crash at a Dallas airshow that killed six people this weekend left an impact on the local aviation community. First winter storm expected in Kansas City on late Monday, early Tuesday. Updated: 12 hours...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy