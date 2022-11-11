Shawnee Mission West has two D1 signees on National Signing Day

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Lots of players around the country signed their letters of intent to play collegiate sports this week including two at Shawnee Mission West.

Volleyball player Reagan Barth and basketball player S’Mya Nichols both signed up to play for Division 1 programs in their respective sports.

Barth will be heading to Georgia Southern to play outside hitter while Nichols will be staying at home to play for the University of Kansas.

Barth led the Vikings to the most wins in the program since 2017 this season.

Nichols is a five-star basketball prospect and is ranked as one of the top 50 women’s basketball players in the nation by ESPN.

Nichols will miss the beginning of the season as she recovers from a knee injury but will join her team midway through her senior year.

