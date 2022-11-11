Read full article on original website
Items Previously Left at The Wall That Heals, Now Buried at Sayre V.F.W.
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) -- While The Wall That Heals has come and gone, items that were left behind are being buried in an interment burial. An interment burial is considered the final resting place for someone and in this case, it is the items left behind at The Wall That Heals.
Annual 'Blast Into History' Reenactment Comes to Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Members of the 1st New York Regiments McCrackens Company and volunteers from the Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes put on their annual 'Blast into History' event in Corning Saturday morning and afternoon. People could learn about the Revolutionary War through the McCracken company and...
Elmira Police Looking for Crossing Guards
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Police Department is putting the word out that they are looking for a Substitute School Crossing Guards to help local students cross the road. According to the E.P.D. these part time positions could eventually lead to a full-time position. Applicants who pass a background...
3rd Annual 'Runway For A Cause'
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- ‘Runway for a Cause' hosted its third annual fashion show at The L, located at 116 Breesport Road in Horseheads. Co-Founder of 'Runway for a Cause,’ Emmi Saufley, chose 'My Refuge House' as the charity for this year's fund-raising event. Saufley said she wanted to bring this event back to raise awareness against human trafficking.
Dance for a Cause Dance-A-Thon
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- People danced the afternoon away during the Dance for a Cause Dance-A-Thon at the YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins County. At least 30 dancers participated in this event to raise money for programs tailored to seniors and youth, food for families in need and more in Tompkins County.
64th Downtown Elmira Holiday Parade Set for Nov. 25
Elmira, N.Y (WENY) -- The Downtown Elmira Holiday Parade is set to kick off its 64th year on Friday, Nov. 25th at 10 a.m. A Holiday mainstay since 1956, this year's organizers have promised a surprise float. "Our entire team is looking forward to presenting the 64th year of the...
Turkey Ridge State Forest Land Fire Continues to Burn
JASPER, N.Y. (WENY) -- A forest fire in Turkey Ridge State Forest Land that started yesterday is 95 percent under control according to Steuben County. Despite the efforts of heavy rain and about 75 firefighters from across the region, the fire is expected to burn for the next few days.
Chemung Valley Early Learning Center Closing Within Two Weeks
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Parents who send their children to the Chemung Valley Early Learning Center are now scrambling. The children's care center sent out a letter, yesterday, informing parents that they will be shutting their doors on November 25th. Jessica Burdick is a parent to a two-year-old and a...
Meet Stella, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Stella, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Stella is one of the long-term residents of the SPCA. She is a 2-year-old female Weimaraner/mix who is naturally playful, curious and trusting. She loves going on long walks and having jobs to do. Stella is a bit choosy with other canine companions, small dogs are best, and she does not like cats in the slightest. Kids eight and older make Stella the most comfortable.
Veterans Discuss Their Experience with the Vietnam War On Veterans Day
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Several Veterans Day Ceremonies took place across the Southern Tier on Friday morning and afternoon. At an 11 A.M. service at Wisner Park, several guest speakers delivered messages of support for American servicemembers, and reflected on their own time in the service. Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell is a veteran of the Air Force; Chemung County Legislator Martin Chalk served in the U.S. Army, and Dennis Wolfe, Sr. served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War. He's currently the president of the Vietnam War Museum in Elmira.
IPD: Cyclist involved in a crash with a car dies
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A cyclist involved in a crash with a car has died in the hospital after injuries he sustained. The incident took place on Monday, November 7th at the 200 block of Floral Avenue in Ithaca. According to Ithaca Police, the cyclist is identified as 59-year-old Carlette Crowe...
