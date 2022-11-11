Green Bay East High School students cook homemade meals for fellow classmates struggling with food insecurity

Read full article on original website
Help build out the Community Clothes Closet in Menasha and support the community
(WFRV) – It’s an event that teaches kids the importance of a healthy bedtime routine and the joy of reading before bed. Local 5 Live visited Community Clothes Closet in Menasha with details on ‘Pajamarama’ plus how you help. Details from communityclothescloset.org:. PajamaRama registration is open!
Donations, volunteers needed for annual holiday giving drive
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – They are things that most of us take for granted every day. But some simple things, like shampoo, or even a toothbrush, can cost too much. “Those who are impacted by this really need our help as a community,” said Dawn Paradiso-Hansen, Executive Director of Compassionate Home Health Care Inc.
Dr. Coussons Advanced Care for Women: Controlling diabetes through weight loss
(WFRV) – November is National Diabetes Awareness month and today, Dr. Herb Coussons visited Local 5 Live with a program available that helps to control the disease through weight loss. Dr. Coussons gives viewers a closer look at what risks diabetes poses to our health, plus details on how...
Warren Gerds/Review: ’Tis the season for ‘Nutcracker’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the time of the year for one of the most famous shows of all. We have five versions of “The Nutcracker” ballet in Northeastern Wisconsin. Each production involves scores and scores of people on stage and behind. Most of the...
Chapel Hart coming to Green Bay in March of 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An American country music group from Mississippi is coming to Green Bay to perform in early 2023 at the Meyer Theatre. Apart of their Glory Days Tour, Chapel Hart will be at the Meyer Theatre on Thursday, March 23, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and go all the way up to $125 for a VIP experience.
Annual “Veteran Suicide Awareness March” shines a light on the mental health of veterans
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More than a thousand people gathered for the tenth annual “Veteran Suicide Awareness March”. Veterans marching say the event is the perfect opportunity to honor those who have lost their lives. Veterans supporting the march say they hope to uplift those who...
‘If he sees this, thank you’: Paul’s Pantry gets massive donation after city employee’s quick thinking
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – From tragedy to triumph, a batch of fruit made its way to Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay on Friday. After a truck full of pears was rejected by a store because they tipped over inside, the truck driver was set to discard nearly five pallets of bagged, organic Bartlett pears.
Stuffing recipe from Biebel’s Catering
(WFRV) – It’s a side dish that often steals the show on Thanksgiving Day. If you’re in need of a great recipe, Heather Ohde from Biebel’s Catering & Rental visited Local 5 Live with one you can try this holiday season. Biebel’s Catering Stuffing recipe:
Ashwaubenon High School presents: ‘Guys and Dolls’
(WFRV) – Today’s spotlight on entertainment will have you singing some familiar tunes from a popular musical. Some of the cast and crew from Ashwaubenon High School’s presentation of ‘Guys and Dolls’ visited Local 5 Live with details on the show plus a sneak peak performance.
Local 5’s Salute to Veterans Special
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Veterans Day is an important time to recognize the sacrifices and courage that those serving display. Check out the entire Salute to Veterans Special, put on by Local 5 News.
Caferoz coffee benefits National Coalition Against Domestic Violence
(WFRV) – There’s another great reason to enjoy a local cup of coffee – to help connect and empower women across the world, including right here in Northeast Wisconsin. Paul Wisneski, Owner of New Morning Coffee Roasters in Appleton visited Local 5 Live along with Jim Ver Voort from Gary’s Premium Cocktails with a look at the partnership plus how proceeds of a morning coffee go to ncadv.org.
Green Bay Police: Five arrested and 10+ ejected during Packer game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people attending Sunday’s Green Bay Packers game could not watch the team end its five-game losing streak. The Green Bay Police Department says it responded to 51 calls for service during Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field. Those 51 calls resulted in five arrests and eleven ejections.
2-year-old Wisconsin boy needs donor for kidney transplant
APPLETON, Wis. — An Appleton toddler needs a kidney transplant, and his family is looking for a donor. Two-year-old Arlo Lesatz was born with chronic kidney disease. He has already undergone 12 surgeries and has been on in-home dialysis for more than six months, WBAY-TV reported. Neither of his...
Pedestrian Hit and Killed Outside of Green Bay
A 40-year-old Green Bay man has died following a car vs. pedestrian crash outside of Green Bay Friday. The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was called to I-41 Southbound just south of Highway S at around 9:00 p.m. They learned that a car traveling south hit a pedestrian who was in the...
Wisconsin bonfire explosion; charges reviewed by Shawano County DA
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. - Charges in connection with a Wisconsin bonfire explosion in October have been forwarded to the Shawano County District Attorney's Office for review. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a 55-gallon drum that was a quarter full of a...
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Unnecessary Farce’ clicks
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The joke in “Unnecessary Farce” is … everything. That starts with the opening welcome announcement done with a Scottish brogue. And it ends with the last line, the title, done with a Scottish brogue. In between is a story dreamed up for...
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
Door County Sheriff’s Office: Mustang has been secured safely
SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office has given an update regarding the wild mustang that was on the loose in Door County. According to deputies, the mustang has been safely secured. “We would like to send thanks to Jesus “Chewy” Jauregui, who assisted in corralling...
FDL woman receives life-changing treatment for rare illness
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman living with a rare medical condition once thought she would have to amputate her leg, but a life-changing treatment has her walking on two feet comfortably again. Michelle Donicht was on a family vacation in July of 2018 when she broke...
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
