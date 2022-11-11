ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, MA

Massachusetts man sentenced for stealing $338K in VA, SSA benefits

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rhrFj_0j6ePLXV00

BOSTON (WWLP) – The owner of an insurance company in Arlington was sentenced to prison for fraudulently receiving more than $380,000 in benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Springfield man out on bail arrested for alleged shots fired incident targeting woman

On Tuesday, 50-year-old Patrick Quinn of Arlington was sentenced to one year and one day in prison along with one year of supervised release. He has also been ordered to pay $98,940 to the VA and has already paid restitution to the SSA in the amount of $281,439. Quinn was convicted for two counts of theft of public funds and two counts of making a false statement.

Since January 2012, Quinn has stolen more than $380,000 in VA and SSA benefits by falsely stating he has been unable to work due to a disability, but he has owned and operated Quinn Insurance Agency, Inc.

Quinn was discharged in October 1995 from the U.S. Marine Corps. He applied for disability compensation benefits through the VA for physical injuries and later post-traumatic stress disorder. In 2005, he applied for more benefits from the VA and SSA and stated he was unable to work due to his disabling conditions. However, the Department of Justice says Quinn was self-employed at his own insurance agency since at least March 2003.

Quinn also served as the President, Treasurer, Secretary and Director of Insurance Management Consultants, Inc. from 2000 through 2007 but told the VA and SSA the company fired him in 2005.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 2

Enrique Cintron
3d ago

a year in jail what a deal and when he gets out he will apply for disability and be right back where he started..

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

17 MBTA Employees Suspended Since 2019 for Not Paying Proper Attention: Report

Almost 20 employees of the MBTA were suspended for not paying proper attention on the job over a nearly-four year period, according to the Boston Herald. The Herald cites data it obtained from the MBTA, in response to a request it filed for “MBTA employees found sleeping during work hours,” from 2019 to 2022. In that data, the T said there were 17 employee suspensions during that time workers deemed to not be giving proper attention to the job. A spokesperson told the news agency that the data does not necessarily mean the employee was asleep, because there is not a category that is specifically for sleeping.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Career criminal defends new venture: raising money for homeless veterans

DANVERS, Mass. — Sean Murphy says that he has put his notorious past behind him and has joined a legitimate business venture, one that has the added benefit of helping homeless veterans. Murphy was the office manager for a Danvers-based company called Political Petitioning of Massachusetts, or PPMA, that...
DANVERS, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts convicted felon sentenced to prison after illegally dealing 14 firearms

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced to prison for the unlawful possession of firearms stemming from his illegal dealing of rifles and handguns. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old John H. Morales of Lawrence, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf, to 70 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. On April 7, 2021, Morales pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
LAWRENCE, MA
NECN

Boston Firefighters Union Sues Over Cancelled Civil Service Exam

The Boston Firefighters Union is suing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts over what it is calling an "urgent public safety threat," after the state recently canceled civil service exams indefinitely. The civil service exams determine critical promotions for lieutenants, captains, and other leadership roles within agencies. The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

17 MBTA employees suspended for not paying attention over last 4 years, report says

A group of bus and train operators at the MBTA were suspended over the last four years for not paying attention or sleeping during work hours, the Boston Herald reported. The data, which came from a public records request for “MBTA employees found sleeping during work hours,” showed 17 employees were suspended for three to 70 days. Another employee received an infraction notice during the same time frame but was not suspended.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
UXBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Police: Maine man charged after going 137 mph on I-95 in NH

GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Maine man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught going 137 mph on Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire early Saturday morning. A trooper patrolling the area spotted a 2021 Nissan Armada speeding along the highway. After initiating a traffic stop,...
GREENLAND, NH
whdh.com

Investigation underway at Newton jewelry store

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers could be seen scouring the inside of a jewelry store in Newton early Sunday morning. It’s unclear why they were investigating but one of the store’s windows was smashed. No additional information was immediately released. This is a developing news story; stay...
NEWTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Robin Murphy of Fall River denied parole this week in “cult killings”

A Fall River woman known for her reported involvement in the city’s “cult killings” has been denied parole in a ruling handed down this week. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on January 14, 1981, in Bristol Superior Court, Robin Murphy pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of Karen Marsden and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Murphy had been indicted for first-degree murder but was allowed to plead guilty to the lesser charge in exchange for her testimony at the trial of her co-defendants, Carl Drew and Carl Davis.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts postal carrier sentenced to probation for stealing mail

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston for stealing money from the mail. Accordiing to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 32-year-old Juan Murillo was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to one year of probation and was ordered to pay restitution of $2,400. On Aug. 9, 2022, Murillo pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

34K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy