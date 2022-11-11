Massachusetts man sentenced for stealing $338K in VA, SSA benefits

BOSTON (WWLP) – The owner of an insurance company in Arlington was sentenced to prison for fraudulently receiving more than $380,000 in benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Social Security Administration (SSA).

On Tuesday, 50-year-old Patrick Quinn of Arlington was sentenced to one year and one day in prison along with one year of supervised release. He has also been ordered to pay $98,940 to the VA and has already paid restitution to the SSA in the amount of $281,439. Quinn was convicted for two counts of theft of public funds and two counts of making a false statement.

Since January 2012, Quinn has stolen more than $380,000 in VA and SSA benefits by falsely stating he has been unable to work due to a disability, but he has owned and operated Quinn Insurance Agency, Inc.

Quinn was discharged in October 1995 from the U.S. Marine Corps. He applied for disability compensation benefits through the VA for physical injuries and later post-traumatic stress disorder. In 2005, he applied for more benefits from the VA and SSA and stated he was unable to work due to his disabling conditions. However, the Department of Justice says Quinn was self-employed at his own insurance agency since at least March 2003.

Quinn also served as the President, Treasurer, Secretary and Director of Insurance Management Consultants, Inc. from 2000 through 2007 but told the VA and SSA the company fired him in 2005.

