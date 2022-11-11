Read full article on original website
Titusville Herald
Mississippi demands $2M from Utah-based prison company
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi auditor said Monday that his office is demanding nearly $2 million from a private company for failing to have enough people on duty for many shifts at a state prison it was operating. Management & Training Corporation, also known as MTC, had nearly...
Titusville Herald
Colorado votes to dedicate $300 million annually to housing
DENVER (AP) — Facing sky-high housing prices, Colorado residents have voted to direct an estimated $300 million a year to affordable housing projects by rewriting the state’s tax law. As housing crises bubble up nationwide, the measure was the only statewide affordable housing initiative in the country to...
Titusville Herald
SD pork producers celebrate rejection of slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Agriculture producers across South Dakota say the defeat of a proposed ban on new slaughterhouse plants in Sioux Falls is a big win for the industry and will create more options for local farmers to market their livestock. The majority of voters in the...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Texas
Austin American Statesman. November 9, 2022. Editorial: Church leaders should obey the law regarding politics and the pulpit. Federal law says ministers can’t make partisan political pronouncements from the pulpit, but some church leaders in Texas and around the nation don’t seem to care. A ProPublica/Texas Tribune article...
Titusville Herald
No. 24 Dayton visits UNLV after Gilbert's 23-point game
Dayton Flyers (2-0) at UNLV Rebels (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts the No. 24 Dayton Flyers after Keshon Gilbert scored 23 points in UNLV's 88-63 victory against the Incarnate Word Cardinals. UNLV finished 12-4 at home last season while going 18-14 overall. The Rebels allowed opponents to score 65.6 points...
