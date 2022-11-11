ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump lashes out at 'average' DeSantis as political rivalry comes to a boil

By Alexander Nazaryan, Yahoo News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6a1C_0j6eP89J00

In a statement of remarkable vitriol and length, former President Trump lashed out Thursday at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, , according to some political observers, catapulted him to frontrunner status in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

In a preview of what could be a brutal contest for the nomination between the two men, Trump called DeSantis "an average REPUBLICAN Governor with great Public Relations," arguing that the 44-year-old former congressman was "politically dead" when he first sought Trump's endorsement in 2017, .

The withering post comes a day after President Biden was asked, at the second press conference of his presidency, about the prospect of facing either DeSantis or Trump in 2024. The president seemed amused. "It'd be fun watching them take on each other," .

Twenty-four hours later, he got a preview. Neither Trump nor DeSantis has said he is running in 2024. For that matter, Biden has not said he is seeking re-election; .

Trump has been infuriated by DeSantis’s unwillingness to say unequivocally that he would step aside so that Trump could challenge Biden for a second time. In his Thursday night statement, he criticized DeSantis for his “loyalty and class.” In his view, the Republicans’ newest star remains a wholly Trumpian creation.

After the Trump endorsement, DeSantis went on to win Republican primary before narrowly defeating the Democratic candidate, Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum, in the general election (Trump referred to Gillum as a "Crack Head" in his statement, a reference to ).

DeSantis became a conservative celebrity by resisting coronavirus lockdowns, school closures, masking orders and vaccine mandates. According to Trump, however, his success in fighting COVID-19 — which has been as it , considering that in Florida died from the disease — had largely to do with a factor outside anyone's control: the weather.

Florida “has the advantage of SUNSHINE, where people from badly run States up North would go no matter who the Governor was, just like I did!,” Trump wrote, referencing his own move to the Mar-a-Lago country club he owns in Palm Beach after the conclusion of his presidency.

Referring to DeSantis throughout the statement as “DeSanctimonious,” a nickname Trump unveiled last week at a Pennsylvania rally for defeated Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, the former president’s anti-DeSantis screed was posted on Truth Social, his social media site.

In recent months, Trump has watched DeSantis become a darling of establishment conservatives who relished in his ability to launch Trump-style culture wars without Trump-style drama. The savvy DeSantis had largely stayed out of Trump’s way, tamping down speculation about his own prospects, but an eventual confrontation between mentor and understudy was widely seen as inevitable.

It just wasn’t expected quite soon.

Trump's anger appears to have been precipitated by the growing conviction that the Republican Party needs to move beyond the 45th president if it wants to elect the 47th in 2024. DeSantis , besting Democratic candidate Charlie Crist by 19 points while earning strong support in formerly blue redoubts in South Florida.

Meanwhile, Senate candidates whom Trump had backed, including Oz and Don Bolduc in New Hampshire, both lost. So did Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate in New York.

After DeSantis' commanding win, the New York Post — a tabloid Trump has avidly read for decades — deemed him "DeFuture," the next day as "Trumpty Dumpty," all but blaming him for destroying the Republican Party.

The newspaper is owned by Rupert Murdoch, a Republican kingmaker who also owns Fox News and the Wall Street Journal. Those outlets’ coverage also skewed heavily in favor of DeSantis — a development Trump did not fail to notice. His statement opens with a broadside against News Corporation, Murdoch’s media company.

"NewsCorp, which is Fox, the Wall Street Journal, and the no longer great New York Post (bring back Col!), is all in for Governor Ron DeSanctimonious," Trump wrote, referencing former New York Post editor Col Allan, .

On Tuesday, to reveal "that won't be very flattering" about DeSantis, should he run for president.

A spokesperson for the DeSantis re-election campaign did not return a Yahoo News request for comment.

Comments / 3

talk'n2myself
3d ago

trump views everyone he has any type of relationship with in one of two ways, a pawn he can take advantage of, or an advisory he must destroy

Reply
2
Related
TheDailyBeast

Donald Trump Threatens to Expose Dirt on Ron DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump threatened to unearth dirt on Ron DeSantis, as the increasingly popular Florida governor continues to leave the door open to running for president in 2024. On Monday evening, while flying back from his rally in Ohio, Trump ripped into DeSantis while with a group of reporters on his plane. “If he did run, I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump said of DeSantis. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” The Trump jab follows The Daily Beast’s reporting about how the governor’s re-election campaign is being led by DeSantis’ wife, Casey. DeSantis’ campaign didn’t return The Daily Beast's request for comment on Tuesday afternoon. Trump further said DeSantis running in 2024 for president would be a “mistake.” “I think the base would not like it,” he added. Likewise, on Monday evening, Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba issued a stern warning to DeSantis over the possibility of taking on Trump in 2024. “He needs to stay in Florida,” Habba said.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Lawyers React to Trump's Claim He 'Fixed' DeSantis Election to Stop Loss

Legal experts have reacted to unfounded claims that Donald Trump sent federal agents to stop Florida's 2018 gubernatorial election being "stolen" from Ron DeSantis. In a lengthy statement attacking the Florida governor, Trump took credit for helping DeSantis win the 2018 GOP primary over Florida's agriculture commissioner, Adam Putnam, and the midterm election against Democrat Andrew Gillum.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Republicans still can’t quit Trump — even after last week’s election results

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... Democrats retain Senate control after holding Nevada and Arizona. ... Republicans need to win seven of uncalled 19 House races for control of chamber; Democrats need to win 13. ... Democrat Katie Hobbs leads Republican Kari Lake by 26,000 votes in “Too Close to Call” Arizona gubernatorial contest. ... President Biden meets with China’s Xi at G-20 meeting in Bali. ... And the TV ads are already airing in the Georgia Senate runoff.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Fox guest says ‘MyPillow-ization’ of GOP by ‘cartoon characters’ like Mike Lindell is hurting Republicans

Former Republican National Committee communications director Doug Heye appeared on Fox News in the aftermath of the midterm elections to lambast what he termed the “My-Pillow-ization” of the Republican Party, as the GOP and its boosters continue to grapple with its electoral underperformance on Tuesday. Mr Heye appeared on the programme America Newsroom, where he was asked by host Bill Hemmer if he agreed with GOP strategist Karl Rove’s analysis in The Wall Street Journal that Republicans fielded inadequate candidates in the midterms. He did, noting in no uncertain terms that this is not the first election cycle in...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Right-Wing Pundit Ann Coulter Tells Trump to Shut Up Forever After Midterm

On Friday, Ann Coulter, the noted conservative pundit and longtime Donald Trump loyalist, had harsh words for the former president in the wake of the midterm election results. With many predicting blowout wins for the Republican Party this election cycle, the midterms have been surprisingly and historically positive for Democrats. No so-called "red wave" materialized in most parts of the country, with Democrats tipped to retain and potentially grow their Senate majority, with only Nevada and Georgia still up in the air. Democrats also have a small path to retaining the House, with Republicans anticipating a troublesomely thin majority should they retake the lower chamber.
GEORGIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
19K+
Followers
29K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy