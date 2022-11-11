Revenue fell 13 percent at Qurate Retail Inc. in the third quarter. In a Nutshell: The QVC, HSN and Zulily owner cut debt by 9 percent at the end of the third quarter to $5.91 billion from $6.47 billion in the second quarter. The West Chester, Penn.-based company finished Q3 with $624 million in cash, or 11 percent from $561 million the year before. The $443 million it got from selling five properties helped the company repay some debt. Qurate also received insurance payouts for a North Carolina fulfillment center fire nearly one year ago. Interim chief financial officer James...

12 MINUTES AGO