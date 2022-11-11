ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln Veterans Parade highlights service women

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln High’s main parking lot had more traffic coming in than a regular Sunday morning would expect. Volunteers with the Lincoln Veterans Parade spent the cold morning preparing for this afternoon’s event. Parade commander Antonio Marino directed volunteers and parade partners throughout the...
Lizzo to perform at Omaha’s CHI Health Center next May

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln just took a DNA test, turns out Lizzo’s coming to Omaha. Lizzo announced locations for her second North American tour Monday, and she plans to stop by Omaha next May. CHI Health Center in Omaha will host “Lizzo: The Special 2our” on May...
Chicago travels to Lincoln for concert at Pinewood Bowl in May

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – If you leave me now, you may be going to Chicago’s concert at Pinewood Bowl Theater next May. The Grammy Award-winning band announced Monday that they will be coming to Lincoln on May 12, 2023. Tickets for the concert at Pinewood Bowl will go...
New survey details college grads’ most regretted majors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Regrets, do you have a few?. Many people do, at least as it concerns what they chose as their major in college. 44% of people looking for a job right now say they regret their college major choice. That’s according to a new survey by...
Noyes Art Gallery offers class to make your own holiday gift

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With the holidays come. s a need to find a special present for all those special someones in your life. So as many in the Lincoln area begin to shop locally, they may turn to art galleries for that one-of-a-kind gift. On Saturday, visitors to...
Sky-high inflation means traveling will cost you more this holiday season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Those still looking to book flights home this holiday season need to act fast before prices rise even higher. On social media, travelers are complaining that they’re being gouged. But airlines say that prices are based on bookings and that they expect huge demand for flights this holiday season.
Doane University students protest lack of permanent Title IX coordinator

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Doane University students held a protest on Monday in hopes of convincing the president to hire a Title IX coordinator. The civil rights law enacted in 1972 prohibits sex discrimination against students and staff at any school that receives federal funding. This applies to everything...
Outlet overload blamed for house fire that left $175,000 in damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An overloaded outlet and space heater are pointed to as the reason for a Sunday house fire that left $175,000 in damage, Lincoln Fire and Rescue said. Around 6:00 a.m., crews responded to a single-story house near A and 40th Streets on reports of a kitchen fire.
Two injured in early morning crash in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of 70th and O Streets. According to LPD, the crash happened around 2:16 a.m. Saturday when a white Ford Escape hit the rear of a gray Chevy Malibu. Lincoln Fire and Rescue had...
Nebraska baseball to open 2023 season with series against San Diego

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska baseball will have its work cut out as it faces a defending national champ and an in-state rival during the 2023 season. Head coach Will Bolt announced the Huskers’ 2023 schedule on Monday. “We have a challenging schedule that will give our student-athletes...
