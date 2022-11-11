Read full article on original website
Lincoln Veterans Parade highlights service women
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln High’s main parking lot had more traffic coming in than a regular Sunday morning would expect. Volunteers with the Lincoln Veterans Parade spent the cold morning preparing for this afternoon’s event. Parade commander Antonio Marino directed volunteers and parade partners throughout the...
Lincoln man holds coat drive for Native Americans at Pine Ridge Reservation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Local organizations are pitching in to help host a coat drive for Native Americans living in the Pine Ridge Reservation. For the past few years, Bill Hawkins, who is also known as Farmer Bill, has organized a clothing drive to help the people of the reservation.
Veterans walk from Lincoln to Waverly to raise awareness for post-service care
WOODLAWN, Neb. (KLKN) — As part of a larger journey from Wyoming to Nebraska, Jason Hanner walked from Lincoln to Waverly to raise awareness of health problems military service people face after returning home. Starting out at the Casey’s General Store in Woodlawn, just northwest of Lincoln, Hanner and...
Brick Days inspires those of all ages to build with Legos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — On the front of each box of Legos, it says the product is for those ages four and up. That sentiment rang true as fans of all ages gathered at the Lancaster Event Center this weekend for Brick Days. Brick Days organizer Daniel Schmidt said...
Lizzo to perform at Omaha’s CHI Health Center next May
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln just took a DNA test, turns out Lizzo’s coming to Omaha. Lizzo announced locations for her second North American tour Monday, and she plans to stop by Omaha next May. CHI Health Center in Omaha will host “Lizzo: The Special 2our” on May...
Chicago travels to Lincoln for concert at Pinewood Bowl in May
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – If you leave me now, you may be going to Chicago’s concert at Pinewood Bowl Theater next May. The Grammy Award-winning band announced Monday that they will be coming to Lincoln on May 12, 2023. Tickets for the concert at Pinewood Bowl will go...
Lincoln native group continues legal battle over development near Wilderness Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A legal battle over a housing development project near Wilderness Park continues between the City of Lincoln and Native American leaders. On Monday morning, supporters of the Niskithe Prayer Camp delivered a petition that has over 7,000 signatures to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. This was...
Josh Collingsworth Memorial Foundation hosts dance competition for annual benefit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation held “Dancing with the Star City Benefit” Saturday evening to support Josh the Otter and Float for Life. The fundraiser was a friendly dance competition between well-known community members in Lincoln, such as State Senator Suzanne Geist and...
Veteran homelessness falling; Lincoln shelter says decline here is especially dramatic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The latest data shows an 11% decrease in veteran homelessness between 2020 and 2022, the largest drop in more than five years. Joe Brownell, a veteran and the director of UNL’s Military and Veteran Success Center, said tackling the issue is a community effort.
‘It’s awesome to watch them take over’: Students become entrepreneurs for fall business fair
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Acton Academy in south Lincoln gave its students the opportunity to become entrepreneurs Saturday. Seventy-five kids were able to sell products to real customers, learning the ins and outs of business management. “Children are capable of far more than we give them credit for, and...
Nebraska Game and Parks to restore grass, wetland habitats with $4 million grant
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission received a $4 million grant to restore grass and wetland habitats for at-risk species. The grant, provided by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, will fund a four-year conservation project in the Sandhills and surrounding areas. Streams in the...
Omaha teen arrested after trying to punch Lincoln officer at concert, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha teen was arrested Saturday after trying to sneak backstage during Rod Wave’s concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln Police say. Despite being kicked out of the arena by security, 18-year-old Patrick Bengston continued to make multiple attempts to sneak inside and backstage.
New survey details college grads’ most regretted majors
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Regrets, do you have a few?. Many people do, at least as it concerns what they chose as their major in college. 44% of people looking for a job right now say they regret their college major choice. That’s according to a new survey by...
Noyes Art Gallery offers class to make your own holiday gift
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With the holidays come. s a need to find a special present for all those special someones in your life. So as many in the Lincoln area begin to shop locally, they may turn to art galleries for that one-of-a-kind gift. On Saturday, visitors to...
Sky-high inflation means traveling will cost you more this holiday season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Those still looking to book flights home this holiday season need to act fast before prices rise even higher. On social media, travelers are complaining that they’re being gouged. But airlines say that prices are based on bookings and that they expect huge demand for flights this holiday season.
Doane University students protest lack of permanent Title IX coordinator
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Doane University students held a protest on Monday in hopes of convincing the president to hire a Title IX coordinator. The civil rights law enacted in 1972 prohibits sex discrimination against students and staff at any school that receives federal funding. This applies to everything...
Outlet overload blamed for house fire that left $175,000 in damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An overloaded outlet and space heater are pointed to as the reason for a Sunday house fire that left $175,000 in damage, Lincoln Fire and Rescue said. Around 6:00 a.m., crews responded to a single-story house near A and 40th Streets on reports of a kitchen fire.
Two injured in early morning crash in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of 70th and O Streets. According to LPD, the crash happened around 2:16 a.m. Saturday when a white Ford Escape hit the rear of a gray Chevy Malibu. Lincoln Fire and Rescue had...
Nebraska baseball to open 2023 season with series against San Diego
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska baseball will have its work cut out as it faces a defending national champ and an in-state rival during the 2023 season. Head coach Will Bolt announced the Huskers’ 2023 schedule on Monday. “We have a challenging schedule that will give our student-athletes...
$6,000 in equipment stolen from officer’s unlocked vehicle, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over $6,000 in equipment was stolen from an officer’s unlocked vehicle on Friday. Lincoln Police say the theft happened sometime overnight near the intersection of South 31st Street and Briarwood Avenue. A police radio, ballistic vest, flashlight, baton, backpack, ballistic rifle plates and plate...
