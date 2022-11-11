Gingham Tree Festival celebrates golden anniversary in Lucedale, over 300 vendors Saturday

LUCEDALE, Miss. ( WKRG ) – The Gingham Tree Arts & Crafts Festival will celebrate 50 years on Saturday, Nov. 12 with 306 vendors registered to participate.

The Lucedale Fine Arts Club will continue to offer free admission and parking from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the George County Fairgrounds on Old Highway 63 South.

Free golf cart rides will also be available for people with disabilities. ATMs will also be on site.

The vendors will have a wide variety of handmade and handcrafted items available for purchase, the club says. 13 food vendors will also be on hand.

The entertainment lineup includes:

9 a.m. – The Twirling Company.

10 a.m. – Premiere Dance Center

10:30 a.m. – Step-it-up Cloggers

11:15 a.m. – Dana Woods

12:15 p.m. – TruNorth Bluegrass Gospel

2 p.m. – Promise Land Assembly of God

A Kids Zone area will include train rides, an airplane simulator, a bungee trampoline jump, bouncy houses, face painting and games. Several Disney characters will also roam the grounds.

The annual print of a historic or notable feature of George County will be of the Dorsett Motel in downtown Lucedale, painted by Gina Havard Skinner. Prints will be on sale for $10 and past year’s prints will be available for $5.

Proceeds from vendors and the annual print sales will go towards the fine arts club’s Distinguished Young Woman scholarship and donated towards projects in George County Schools.

The event is held on the second Saturday of November annually to give locals an early start on Christmas shopping.

