Police respond to burglary call on Lafayette Road: Medina Police Blotter
Man steals dog from front yard: Brunswick Police Blotter
Police warn of ‘crimes of opportunity’ after theft in UH parking lot: Avon Police Blotter
A woman reported her $500 work laptop computer stolen from her SUV at 7:55 a.m. Oct. 13 while the truck was parked at University Hospitals Avon Rehabilitation Hospital. The computer was later found inside a book bag on a walking trail in the Miller Nature Preserve by a park ranger.
Women does her own surveillance to catch thief in the act: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported Nov. 7 that a maintenance worker at My Salon Suites stole candy, snacks, and cash from her rented suite on multiple occasions. Suspecting the man of theft, she had hidden a surveillance camera and captured him stealing on multiple occasions by using his keys to enter the locked private suite.
Police nab suspect in Parma car theft at Independence hotel: Independence Police Blotter
Police investigated a car reported stolen out of the Parma Police Department at 9:05 a.m. Oct. 9. According to Parma police, the suspect was known to frequent a hotel in Independence. Independence police located the stolen car at the hotel. Management cooperated with police, and the suspect and a woman...
Two residents find mailboxes damaged: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Property damage: Gates Mills Estates and Sugarbush Lane. Two residents reported damage to their mailboxes that occurred during the overnight hours of Nov. 6. Officers suspected they were struck by an unknown object. Alarms: Gates Mills Boulevard. A septic alarm was activated from a resident’s backyard Nov. 7. An...
cleveland19.com
2 years in prison for drunken driver who caused serious accident in Medina County
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who drove drunk and caused a serious car crash earlier this year pleaded guilty in Medina County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning. David Landrum pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault and OVI. “Not a day has passed by since that day in February...
Man found dead in apartment in Cleveland’s Collinwood-Nottingham neighborhood; violence suspected
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating the death of man who was found Sunday inside an apartment in the city’s Collinwood-Nottingham neighborhood, police said. Ervin Walker, 55, of Cleveland, was found about 1:20 p.m. an apartment complex located on Yorick Avenue near Nye Road after residents reported a foul odor.
Man found buried in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man on Sunday was found buried in a field in the city’s Hough neighborhood, police said. Anthony Mays, 31, was found dead by Cleveland police homicide detectives about 11 a.m. on East 85th Street near Linwood Avenue, according to police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
cleveland19.com
5 years in prison for driver convicted of deadly drunk driving crash in Solon
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Euclid man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. Augustin Thompkins pleaded guilty last week in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Nancy Margaret Russo to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply, dui and endangering children.
cleveland19.com
1 person hurt in Old Brooklyn house fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was injured in an early morning house fire in Old Brooklyn. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Walbrook Ave. Cleveland firefighters said they had to break more than a dozen windows to vent the smoke. All residents escaped...
Waterbury Road resident reports stolen vehicle: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Waterbury Road. A resident of Waterbury Road called the police department at 4:24 a.m. on Oct. 27 to report finding her vehicle missing. Broken glass was spotted in the driveway near where the car was parked. OVI: Nicholson Avenue. An officer at 7:55...
Man shot in the back while meeting woman he met online in Fairview Park, police say
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- A Lakewood man was shot in his car Friday night while meeting up with a woman he met online, Fairview Park police said. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident that happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Grannis Road near West 202nd Street, police said.
Beachwood man can sue Bowling Green State University over discipline following hazing death, judge rules
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Beachwood man who in January sued Bowling Green State University after being disciplined for his role in a fatal hazing incident has revealed his identity in an amended complaint filed Oct. 31 in federal court. Chase Weiss, who originally sued the university using a John...
cleveland19.com
Community demands justice for 23-year-old man killed in Geauga County hit-skip
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A community in Geauga County demands justice for the 23-year-old man who lost his life in a hit-skip early Saturday morning. Tyler Davis, from Chagrin Falls, was driving north on Munn Road in Auburn Township when his 2016 Honda Pioneer was hit from behind at around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 12.
OVI suspect passes out in Taco Bell drive-thru lane: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Lorain Road. Officers at 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 1 responded to Taco Bell on Lorain Road after a man in a Jeep passed out in the drive-thru lane. Officers found the man passed out in the driver’s seat with the car in gear and his foot on the brake. Officers had to repeatedly knock on the window to awaken the driver. Officers instructed the man to put the car into park and to step out of the vehicle.
Burning leaves spark fires in the woods: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
Boy, 8, found safe after removal from Cleveland hospital spurs Amber Alert
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police say a boy taken Sunday from a hospital by his mother without permission, resulting in an Amber Alert, has been found safe and has been returned to the hospital. Police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the boy and his mother were located and returned to...
Thieves take purse, charge $1,000 at Target: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Oct. 28 at 4:41 p.m. equipment was reported stolen. When officers arrived, they spoke with an employee of an asphalt contractor working in the area. The employee told officers around 10 a.m., he used a leaf blower to remove all the leaves on North Park Drive so the road was clear of all debris to be worked on. Once he was done, he set the blower down at the tree lawn of a W 220th Street home next to other workers. Later in the afternoon when he went over to retrieve the leaf blower, it was missing. There were no witnesses to the crime and/or surveillance video of the theft. The estimated value of the blower is around $320.
Customer unhappy with dry cleaning quality: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Oct. 24 at 7:35 a.m. a resident reported that several packages were stolen from outside her apartment building. On Oct. 26 at 1:30 p.m. officers responded to Tide Dry Cleaners after a report of a customer arguing and causing a disturbance. The customer was unhappy with the quality of the job. She eventually left the store after being advised she should have her future cleaning needs handled elsewhere.
