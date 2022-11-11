like asbestos, like the covid Vax, like when we were told to drink wine, like the food pyramid, like all the other crap they said was good until it wasnt.
I grew up with gas. I’m an older adult. My current house has gas stove, gas water heater, gas heater and IM JUST FINE! If there is a power outage like 2 years ago, I could eat and take a hot shower to warm up. Unfortunately the heater has an electric start. I fed my neighbors who had electric stoves. They were so grateful for something hot. So quit trying to scare us all so we will comply. NEVER!
Here we go... they said gas stoves were better for the environment. Now like California bans it oregon will do the same.
