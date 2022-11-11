Read full article on original website
DAV provides resources provided for disabled veterans
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An event to help veterans was held Saturday at the Rapid City Disabled American Veterans office. The event provided resources to vets, including support assisting with filing VA claims. Saturday the Dakota Service Dogs also provided meals for the veterans, while sharing the benefits a service dog provides for veterans who might need one.
Here are 37 photos of the Veterans Day Parade in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People and floats made their way down Main Street for the Veterans Day Parade Friday. Led by the Rapid City Police Department, other companies, organizations and individuals participated in the parade including Black Hills Energy, Miss South Dakota and the Rapid City Fire Department. Families...
Fallen Heroes Bridge Dedication for Veterans Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - To most people, it’s just a bridge. But one Belle Fourche family has a reason to take a little more pride in it. The bridge is located near the Round Up grounds is dedicated to Lelund Morris Kahler. He was drafted into the military in 1968 when he was 22 years old. Kahler earned 18 medals during his time in Vietnam, but died in April of 1969.
Mountain West Beerfest offered fun activities and drinks for hundreds of people at The Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The fifth annual Mountain West Beerfest at The Monument Saturday brought in hundreds of people, with the director of the fest stating that it was their biggest year, especially with breweries. Tickets:. The cheapest ticket was $25, but this was for general admission without a...
Rapid City Arts Council brings back Holiday Art Market after COVID hiatus
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Arts Council’s mission is to champion inclusive, innovative, and inspiring arts opportunities to enrich communities. One way of doing so is bringing back the annual holiday art market; spreading joy and cheer for artists and shoppers alike during the holiday season.
It all started with a cease-fire at 11 am on November 11
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Initially called “Armistice Day” it was at the first anniversary of the end of World War I and was a time to reflect upon the bravery of those who served in our country’s military. Air Force veteran Ed Manzano is working to...
Mountain West Beerfest comes to the Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Food, music, and beer is what people found at the 5th annual Mountain West Beer Fest. With more than 200 different craft beers, the Mountain West Beer Fest brought together 80 different breweries from around the region. “Just in the last couple of eight years...
Journey Museum and Learning Center pays tribute to the heroes of the 1972 Black Hills Flood
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Journey Museum and Learning Center hosted a presentation Friday afternoon, to pay tribute to the heroes of the 1972 Black Hills Flood. The Flood Heroes presentation discussed the specific responses of first responders to the Flood and the individuals who risked their lives to save others during the horrific event that took 238 lives in a span of 12 hours.
SDFB to hold 105th annual convention in Rapid City next week
“Riding For the Brand – Be Legendary” is the theme for the 105th Annual South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) Convention, Nov. 18-19, 2022, at The Monument in Rapid City. The two-day event will feature thought-provoking speakers on timely issues, emceed by farm broadcaster Mike Pearson. Rodeo cowboy Braxton Nielson will kick off the convention on Friday at 3:30 p.m. with an inspirational message titled “Born to Succeed”. The day activities are followed by a fun night with SDFB Young Farmers and Ranchers hosting a food competition and live auction fundraiser.
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 463 kicked off Veterans Day celebrations with Veterans Day Program
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Events for Veterans Day started with a Veterans Day Program at the Black Hills War Monument at Memorial Park — hosted by Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 463. How the program happened:. The program started with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard who...
SD Guard military police company returns from Cuba deployment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company is home, following its nearly year-long mission in Cuba. The 109 soldiers will be welcomed back in a ceremony Sunday, 4 p.m. at the Monument Theater in Rapid City. The soldiers were deployed for 10 months,...
Rapid City Police Department urges caution when purchasing through online marketplaces
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department were dispatched to a residence in Star Village at around 5:25 p.m. Nov. 13, to take a report of a robbery that had occurred earlier in the day. While speaking to the reporting party, police learned they had attempted to...
Rapid City Police Department arrest man for firearms violation
RAPID CITY, S.D. — At around 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 10, Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of Tallent Street and Elm Avenue for a report of a group of individuals walking down the street checking door handles of vehicles, a common practice by vehicle burglars.
Young Black Hills violinist dazzles judges at competition: ‘It’s always a process’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Black Hills violinist is preparing for the next level of the Music Teachers National Association Senior String Performance competition. After taking the first chair in the South Dakota competition, Karina Carley will participate at the division level. But with winning comes practice. “The first...
Rapid City woman dies from injuries received in Halloween vehicle-pedestrian accident
A 20-year-old Rapid City woman has died from injuries sustained in an early morning (2:34am) pedestrian-vehicle crash on Halloween (Oct. 31, 2022). Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates a 2018 Mack CXU600 commercial truck was traveling on the Interstate 90 on-ramp at mile marker 63 when it hit the pedestrian, Ina King, who was walking in the center of the ramp. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. She died Monday (Nov. 7, 2022).
Wall's state title a big win for West River
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
Rapid City golf season indicative of fall weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Looking back at the main season, March through October, duffers increasingly trekked to their favorite Rapid City golf course. Meadowbrook Golf Course saw increased numbers of linksters in seven of the eight months as compared to numbers during the 2021 season. Golfer numbers for March to October totaled 27,437, compared to 26,349 for the same period in 2021. Only April saw a reduction in golf numbers.
Rapid City man indicted for murder
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –A Rapid City man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for First Degree Murder, Assault with a Dangerous. Weapon to a Child, Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury to a Child, and Child Abuse. Noah Virgil White Lance, III, age 33, pleaded not...
Women sentenced to federal prison for drug crimes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Two women from western South Dakota have been sentenced to federal prison for illegal drug activities. Amber Ashlin, age 33, of Rapid City received 17 years from U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken. That will be followed by five years of supervised release. She also was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
