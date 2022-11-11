What to know about Wisconsin men's basketball's Brew City Battle matchup with Stanford

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team will participate in the first basketball game held at an MLB stadium since 2015.

The Badgers will face Stanford on Friday at the home of the Milwaukee Brewers, American Family Field. San Diego's Petco Park hosted San Diego and San Diego State in 2015.

UW started the season with an 85-59 win over South Dakota on Monday. Four players scored more than 10 points, led by Tyler Wahl's 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Stanford got a short-handed 88-78 win over Pacific to open its season. Michael Jones and Maxime Raynaud led with a combined 53 points.

This will be the 11th time the two teams play, with the Cardinal holding a 6-4 advantage.

The basics

What: Wisconsin (1-0) vs. Stanford (1-0)

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee

TV: FS1, with Jeff Levering and Stephen Bardo

Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas

Last meeting: Ethan Happ had 16 points and 12 rebounds in a 62-46 win over Stanford during the 2018 Battle 4 Atlantis.

Wisconsin

Fast fact: UW returned 52.3% of its minutes played last season and 44.1% of its scoring.

Coach: Greg Gard, 145-78, in his eighth season at UW

Probable starters

Player Height Weight Year Position Points in opener

Steven Crowl 7-0 245 Jr. Center 12

Jordan Davis 6-4 200 Jr. Guard 6

Chucky Hepburn 6-2 205 So. Guard 14

Max Klesmit 6-3 200 Jr. Guard 11

Tyler Wahl 6-9 225 Sr. Forward 19

Key rotational players

Player Height Weight Year Position Points in opener

Connor Essegian 6-4 185 Fr. Guard 6

Carter Gilmore 6-7 225 Jr. Forward 2

Kamari McGee 6-0 180 So. Guard 0

Jahcobi Neath 6-4 190 Sr. Guard 3

Player to watch: Hepburn when 3 for 5 from 3-point range in the Badgers' season opener.

Stanford

Fast fact: Stanford is one of two power conference programs to return eight of its top nine scorers.

Coach: Jerod Haase, 99-90 in his seventh season

Probable starters

Player Height Weight Year Position Points in opener

Brandon Angel 6-8 240 Jr. Forward 10

Harrison Ingram 6-7 230 So. Forward 7

Michael Jones 6-5 205 Gr. Guard 31

James Keefe 6-9 240 Sr. Forward 7

Michael O'Connell 6-2 195 Jr. Guard 9

Key rotational players

Player Height Weight Year Position Points in opener

Spencer Jones 6-7 225 Sr. Forward DNP

Max Murrell 6-9 225 Jr. Forward 2

Maxime Raynaud 7-1 250 So. Forward 22

Isa Silva 6-4 190 So. Guard 0

Player to watch: Raynaud scored a career-high 22 points and led the team with nine rebounds off the bench in the Cardinal's season opener.

Three things to watch for

Stanford could return a key player

The Cardinal were without last season's leading scorer, Spencer Jones, in Monday's game. He was a late scratch and may miss Friday against the Badgers.

Jones averaged 12.0 points and 4.5 rebounds to earn All-Pac-12 honorable mention and a spot on the conference's all-defense team last season. He was one of six Pac-12 players to earn all-conference and all-defense honors last season.

He ranks among the top 3-point shooters in program history after ending last season with 189 made 3s. He has averaged 39.6% from 3-point range in his three seasons with the Cardinal.

First big test

Stanford is one of the best teams UW will play in the nonconference, sitting at 59th in kenpom.com rankings. Only Kansas (eighth) and Dayton (24th) rank higher than the Cardinal — though UW is not guaranteed to play the Jayhawks. The Badgers sit at 44th.

The Cardinal match up well with the Badgers. Both teams rely on their guard play, but also utilize big men in the post. This is the first time this season that UW will face a player who is taller than the 7-foot Crowl.

"We've been able to make a couple mistakes and get away with them," Gilmore said. "We're really gonna have to be locked in and we're gonna see what we're made of."

Playing in a baseball stadium is going to be a lot different than playing at the Kohl Center. The fans are further away. It's likely to be colder and the backdrops behind the baskets will be a lot different.

It'll take some time to get used to and both teams may struggle at the beginning due to the change in scenery. UW practiced on the court Thursday, but Gard said the team wasn't changing how it prepared.

It's also going to be harder to shoot because of the different conditions. San Diego State shot 31.3% when it played at Petco Park in 2015. It finished the season going 42.1% from the field. San Diego shot 7% less than its season percentage in that game.