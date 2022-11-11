Thanksgiving is on the way, and right on its heels will be Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. There will be a tremendous amount of community events, and we want to know about ALL of them. Please do not assume we already know! Send the who, what, where, when, and why to us at editorsarah@yahoo.com. Share your photos, graphics as well with time, date, location. We are happy to promote your public events at no charge for organizations, churches, schools, parades and more. We really want to hear from you so we can gather all of the events in one location for our readers.

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO