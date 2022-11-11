ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

gowatertown.net

Medicaid expansion in South Dakota could come slowly

PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakotans voted last week to expand the state’s Medicaid program to cover thousands of additional low-income residents, becoming the seventh state to approve expansion via the ballot box. But as other conservative states have shown, voter approval doesn’t always mean politicians and administrators will rush to...
MISSOURI STATE
gowatertown.net

Titles for vehicles in South Dakota not being printed due to paper supply issues

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The South Dakota Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division will not print paper titles, effective immediately, due to paper supply issues. The department will not print paper titles until mid-February 2023, unless a person makes a request online that is approved by the department. Reasons for requesting a printed paper title include the titled owner moving out of the state or the vehicle ownership needing to be transferred.
WATERTOWN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Factors in the vote against recreational marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This election the people voted against recreational marijuana for those over the age of twenty-one. With many factors at play in this election versus the one in 2020. Michael Card is an associate professor at the University of South Dakota. He says the turnout...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
q957.com

South Dakota voted, but many stayed home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Secretary of State reports that 59.4% of voters actually cast their ballot last week. In real numbers, roughly 350,000 voters out of a possible 600,000 went to have their say. The lowest voting percentage was from the Oglala Lakota voting Center...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota Getting New License Plates in 2023

Vehicles in South Dakota will be sporting a new look in the new year. Beginning January 1, 2023, the state will begin issuing a new license plate design for non-commercial and emblem plates with the titling of motor vehicles and registration renewals. The reissue will include standard non-commercial, motorcycle, emblem,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota breweries with the most highly ranked beers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying. The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution?

The western side of Pennington County doesn’t have enough water to last through an extended drought, according to a 2019 study by the South Dakota School of Mines. The region, which includes Rapid City, relies on ground and surface water to supply its city populations, commercial districts and agricultural needs. But given the increase in […] The post Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

How legal marijuana failed in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two years ago, the ballot measure to legalize marijuana (Amendment A) won 25 counties in South Dakota and passed by more than 30,000 votes. On Tuesday, another ballot measure to legalize marijuana (Initiated Measure 27) won only eight counties and lost by nearly 20,000 votes. IM 27 won Brookings, Buffalo, Clay, Dewey, Minnehaha, Oglala Lakota, Todd and Ziebach Counties.
ARKANSAS STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakotans welcome home national guard troops

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will be welcoming home more than 100 National Guard troops later today in Rapid City. Members of the 235th Military Police Company have returned from their 10-month deployment to Cuba to help with Joint Task Force Guantanamo. Governor Kristi Noem and U.S....
RAPID CITY, SD
B102.7

South Dakota GOP Candidate Arrested On Rape Charge

It is being reported that District 27 House Republican candidate Bud Marty May has been arrested and charged with rape. Dakota News Now posted that 37-year-old Bud Marty May was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with second-degree rape by force, coercion, and threats. May is being held without bond...
RAPID CITY, SD

