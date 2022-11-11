ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals cut backup running back Eno Benjamin

The Arizona Cardinals released backup running back Eno Benjamin on Monday, the team announced. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the move. The running back posted a blue heart on Twitter just as the report surfaced. The Cardinals now will turn to rookie Keaontay Ingram behind Conner....
Report: Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, Rams’ Matthew Stafford doubtful for clash

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams are reportedly both expecting to be without their starting quarterbacks for Sunday’s NFC West matchup. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) will work out pregame to see if he can go but is viewed as “unlikely to play” because he is still walking very gingerly.
ASU hires outside consulting firm in search for next head football coach

TEMPE — Arizona State has hired outside help from an organizational consulting firm to aid the university in finding its next head football coach. “Jed Hughes of Korn Ferry is assisting us in the national search for our next head football coach,” the school told Arizona Sports. “The firm’s experience, expertise and background are outstanding, and its focus on our ongoing search will be extensive and efficient.
Cardinals place C Rodney Hudson on IR, sign K Tristan Vizcaino

The Arizona Cardinals have placed center Rodney Hudson on injured reserve and signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the 53-man roster. Also on Saturday, the team announced it activated safety Charles Washington from the injured reserve/designated for return list and elevated offensive lineman Rashaad Coward to the active roster from the practice squad.
Cardinals’ Zach Ertz, Colt McCoy to undergo testing on knee injuries

The Arizona Cardinals came away with a 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but it wasn’t without its casualties. Tight end Zach Ertz and quarterback Colt McCoy came out on the other side of Week 10 with respective knee injuries. Both are set to undergo further testing on Monday to get a better idea of the ailments.
Cardinals organized, empowered vs. Rams without Kyler Murray at QB

The NFL does not like battles between backup quarterbacks. It’s bad television. It’s bad for advertisers. It’s bad for business. On Sunday, it’s exactly what Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury needed. On a day when style points mattered not, the Cardinals provided plenty of them...
