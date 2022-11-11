Read full article on original website
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray out, S Budda Baker active vs. Rams
The Arizona Cardinals announced their inactives Sunday, and quarterback Kyler Murray is among the six players listed ahead of a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Murray will miss his first game of the season with a hamstring issue he sustained last week against the Seattle Seahawks. Colt McCoy will...
Report: Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz out for season with knee injury
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Ertz, 32, was visibly upset when he was carted off the field during the first quarter of Sunday’s 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals cut backup running back Eno Benjamin
The Arizona Cardinals released backup running back Eno Benjamin on Monday, the team announced. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the move. The running back posted a blue heart on Twitter just as the report surfaced. The Cardinals now will turn to rookie Keaontay Ingram behind Conner....
Arizona Cardinals OT Kelvin Beachum wins record 5th NFLPA Community MVP
Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum donated $5,000 in order to host a food distribution event at Eisenhower School of Innovation in Mesa on Nov. 1. As a result, the 11-year veteran set a record with his fifth NFL Players Association Community MVP Award for Week 10 this season. “I’m...
Report: Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, Rams’ Matthew Stafford doubtful for clash
The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams are reportedly both expecting to be without their starting quarterbacks for Sunday’s NFC West matchup. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) will work out pregame to see if he can go but is viewed as “unlikely to play” because he is still walking very gingerly.
ASU hires outside consulting firm in search for next head football coach
TEMPE — Arizona State has hired outside help from an organizational consulting firm to aid the university in finding its next head football coach. “Jed Hughes of Korn Ferry is assisting us in the national search for our next head football coach,” the school told Arizona Sports. “The firm’s experience, expertise and background are outstanding, and its focus on our ongoing search will be extensive and efficient.
Bucs RB, ASU football alum Rachaad White delivers vicious stiff-arm in breakout game
Running back Rachaad White had his share of highlight plays during his two-year run at Arizona State, but he made national waves with a dominant stiff-arm on Sunday. In the rookie’s breakout performance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, White used his right arm to toss Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs out of his way to pick up an extra 5-6 yards on a big run.
Eno Benjamin logged 1 offensive snap vs. Rams ahead of surprise release
TEMPE — Over the course of training camp and a good portion of the regular season, running back Eno Benjamin had been a bright spot on an otherwise underachieving Arizona Cardinals team. After wowing those in attendance with his clear step forward this offseason, Benjamin was able to show...
Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater ruled out Sunday vs. Rams
The Arizona Cardinals downgraded kicker Matt Prater from questionable to out Sunday ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Prater was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before missing Friday with a hip/illness designation. He did not travel with the rest of the team...
Cardinals place C Rodney Hudson on IR, sign K Tristan Vizcaino
The Arizona Cardinals have placed center Rodney Hudson on injured reserve and signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the 53-man roster. Also on Saturday, the team announced it activated safety Charles Washington from the injured reserve/designated for return list and elevated offensive lineman Rashaad Coward to the active roster from the practice squad.
Cardinals’ Zach Ertz, Colt McCoy to undergo testing on knee injuries
The Arizona Cardinals came away with a 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but it wasn’t without its casualties. Tight end Zach Ertz and quarterback Colt McCoy came out on the other side of Week 10 with respective knee injuries. Both are set to undergo further testing on Monday to get a better idea of the ailments.
Colt McCoy helps flip Arizona Cardinals’ energy in victory over Rams
Despite not having their starting quarterback in Week 10, the Arizona Cardinals turned to backup Colt McCoy and left Los Angeles with a 27-17 win over the Rams on Sunday. McCoy did everything that was asked of him in L.A., completing 26 of his 37 pass attempts (70.3%) for 238 yards and a touchdown.
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray ranked as top 10 explosive rusher for Next Gen Stats
Even though Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has only 59 carries this season, Next Gen Stats (NGS) ranks him in a fifth-place tie for most explosive rusher this season. The Cardinals’ quarterback has had some fumble issues this season but has made the most of his rushing attempts otherwise. His...
Cardinals organized, empowered vs. Rams without Kyler Murray at QB
The NFL does not like battles between backup quarterbacks. It’s bad television. It’s bad for advertisers. It’s bad for business. On Sunday, it’s exactly what Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury needed. On a day when style points mattered not, the Cardinals provided plenty of them...
Rapid Reactions: Arizona Cardinals snap 2-game skid with win over Rams
The Arizona Cardinals walked into SoFi Stadium on Sunday needing something to go their way. Losers of back-to-back games and garnering little consistency, the Cardinals were staring at a do-or-die situation against the Los Angeles Rams. A win at the very least keeps them in the conversation in the NFC...
