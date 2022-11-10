ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Razer's new PS5 controller costs half as much as the console itself

By Ted Litchfield
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21LH9h_0j6eNHDz00

Razer has announced a new high-end PS5 gamepad to compete with luxury offerings like Sony's upcoming DualSense Edge or Microsoft's Xbox Elite controllers on PC. Razer's Wolverine V2 Pro has an eye-watering $250 price tag, and includes the requisite rear paddle buttons and swappable thumb pads while also boasting "mecha-tactile" button switches and "hyperspeed wireless" through a special dongle⁠—presumably to cut back on input latency?

I have no doubt this thing will impress when it comes to build quality and general feel⁠⁠—at this price, it better be the most premium-feeling controller I've ever laid hands on. However, I'm not seeing a killer feature here to justify that price tag. The Xbox-style layout could be an advantage to PS5 players who prefer it, I suppose, but the customizability, high-end button action and potentially improved wireless aren't the sort of slam dunks to justify a $50 premium over the DualSense Edge or $100-$150 over the Xbox Elite V2.

For this price, I'd really want to see Hall effect analog sticks⁠—that's the newfangled, high-end, purportedly drift-proof solution already making its way to some controllers and aftermarket analog stick modules. On the PC side, I can't believe Microsoft's Xbox Elite controller, the trendsetter for high-end gamepads, now looks like a reserved, fiscally responsible choice.

The Xbox Elite can also now be bought with custom colors, and that's the first thing that's genuinely tempted me to blow that much scratch on a pad. That Wolverine's locked in a PS5-standard colorway of 2009 Apple Store milk white, electric blue, and I can't think of a third modifier black.

While we've given the Xbox Elite Series 2 our nod as the overall best controller for PC gaming , I'm still more than satisfied with my Xbox Core wireless controller. Honestly it feels delightfully retro and quaint to slot two double-As into that bad boy, and it lasted most of an Elden Ring playthrough on a single charge. Really though, controller design peaked with either the GameCube keyboard controller or the Hori Tactical Assault Commander half-gamepad, half-mouse. Our collective failure to adopt either is an indictment of our society.

Image 1 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YghZi_0j6eNHDz00

(Image credit: Razer)
Image 2 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ty2Py_0j6eNHDz00

(Image credit: Razer)
Image 3 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vCqzK_0j6eNHDz00

(Image credit: Razer)
Image 4 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WLuNr_0j6eNHDz00

(Image credit: Razer)

PC Gamer

PC Gamer

