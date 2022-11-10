Opinion: Thanks to Newsom, cynical Prop. 30 lost. But climate issues it addressed demand response.

A Tesla charging station with 26 charging units in Santa Monica that opened this summer is planned to more than double in size. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Most people know to read the fine print before any big purchase, but in politics it’s always possible that voters who don’t do their due diligence will be sold on dubious candidates or causes with packaged platforms and appealing arguments. That initially seemed to be the case with Proposition 30, which would have added an additional 1.75 percent tax on Californians making more than $2 million a year to raise funds for worthy causes: zero-emission vehicle infrastructure and subsidies (mostly), and for wildfire suppression and prevention. In September, a Public Policy Institute of California survey showed 55 percent of likely voters supported it.

Then, Gov. Gavin Newsom used speeches and TV and radio ads to provide context most voters had yet to encounter. He said that Proposition 30 was actually a cynical effort funded almost entirely by ride-share giant Lyft to shift the costs of the coming electric vehicle era away from the companies poised to benefit the most from it. Newsom called the measure “a Trojan horse that puts corporate welfare above the fiscal welfare of our entire state,” and his words carried weight , sending it to a decisive loss.

But his work has only just begun. Now he and the Legislature need to come up with their own plan for a transition to a post-2035 era in which no new fossil-fuel vehicles can be sold in California. It should be part of a comprehensive strategy that insulates struggling families from heavy new costs; encourages more working from home; pursues promising transit projects; and figures out how to fund statewide infrastructure changes without providing huge de facto subsidies for Lyft, Uber and similar firms.

This strategy can only succeed if the state has a more reliable power grid that many millions of drivers can rely on to charge their electric vehicles 24/7. And that can only happen, according to the state’s Energy Commission , Public Utilities Commission and Air Resources Board , if renewable power is added at a much faster rate for two decades to come.

California’s leaders must rise to this challenge — because the stakes are so staggeringly large.

